'We Continue the Change' Declares It Will Be a Constructive but Critical Opposition in the 52nd Parliament

‘We Continue the Change’ stated that it will be a constructive but critical opposition in the new Parliament, supporting key anti-corruption and economic measures.

In a declaration of its parliamentary group sent to the media, the formation underlined that after the elections the country finds itself in a new political situation, in which, for the first time in three decades, one party holds an absolute majority and the ability to govern alone.

According to them, this success is accompanied by high public expectations, which could quickly turn into disappointment.

“We Continue the Change” stated that it will support all legislative initiatives aimed at dismantling the ‘Peevski–Borissov model’, including the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and Inspectorate under transparent rules.

They also announced their own draft laws related to investigating dependencies within the judiciary, creating an effective anti-corruption commission, and limiting privileges such as protection by National Service for Protection for political figures.

The party calls on the governing authorities to demonstrate their declared fight against corruption through specific actions by supporting proposed reforms that have not been implemented so far due to a lack of parliamentary majority.

In economic terms, the formation declares its readiness to take an active part in discussions on the state budget, insisting on anti-crisis measures in support of businesses and citizens. It emphasises the maintenance of existing tax levels, limiting the deficit to 3% of GDP, and avoiding new debt that would burden future generations.

“We Continue the Change” also underlines the importance of laws under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, warning that without them the country risks losing over EUR 2 billion in European funding and facing difficulties in budget implementation.

The party’s main priorities remain the building of a competitive economy, accessible healthcare, quality education and higher incomes.

They say they will continue to push for measures such as free nursery places, increased tax relief for children, higher pensions and better working conditions for medical professionals.

The formation also states its intention to work jointly with “Democratic Bulgaria” in defending the country’s European path, which it describes as the only chance for building a fair and prosperous society.

In conclusion, “We Continue the Change” emphasises that it will continue to propose concrete solutions across all its priorities with the aim of achieving “a strong and just Bulgaria in a strong Europe”.

Earlier today, April 30, the oldest MP present, Rumen Milanov of “Progressive Bulgaria”, opened the first sitting of the newly elected 52nd National Assembly, and MPs took the oath of office.





