'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria': Tough Days Lie Ahead and the Dismantling of the Peevski–Borissov Model”

“Tough days lie ahead, as well as the ending and dismantling of the Peevski–Borissov model,” said Ivaylo Mirchev of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria at a briefing following the close of election day on April 19.

Ivaylo Mirchev: “Based on the preliminary results, the Peevski–Borissov model will not have 80 seats in the next National Assembly. This means an opportunity to replace the Supreme Judicial Council and the Prosecutor General.”

He thanked the caretaker government and the Ministry of Interior for their efforts to ensure fair elections.