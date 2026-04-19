'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria': Tough Days Lie Ahead and the Dismantling of the Peevski–Borissov Model”

“Tough days lie ahead, as well as the ending and dismantling of the Peevski–Borissov model,” said Ivaylo Mirchev of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria at a briefing following the close of election day on April 19.
Ivaylo Mirchev: “Based on the preliminary results, the Peevski–Borissov model will not have 80 seats in the next National Assembly. This means an opportunity to replace the Supreme Judicial Council and the Prosecutor General.”
He thanked the caretaker government and the Ministry of Interior for their efforts to ensure fair elections.
Asen Vasilev: “It is sportsmanlike to congratulate the winner, Mr Rumen Radev, and we congratulate him on his electoral victory. The battle for the fairness of the vote is not yet over. We are aware that an international observer was expelled from the Blagoevgrad region, in the village of Kraishte, directly from the polling station. Video surveillance is ongoing. When this battle is over and the results are clear, we will be able to comment further. The most important thing, in my view, is that Bulgarian citizens went out, voted, and left GERB and Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) in the past – which was the goal of the protest. From here on, we have a great deal of work ahead with all the legislation, as well as the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and a new Prosecutor General in the next Parliament.”
Atanas Atanasov: “I thank Bulgarian citizens for the high voter turnout. The WCC-DB coalition will be a guarantor of Bulgaria’s European path.”