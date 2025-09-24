БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
14th Edition of “Night of Literature”: 22 Reading Nests and 22 Books Await Sofia Residents

Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Today is the only night of the year when iconic architectural spaces are transformed into “reading nests.”

Tonight, September 24, at 22 locations across Sofia, writers, journalists, and public figures will read excerpts from contemporary European prose and poetry. In addition to the capital, the initiative is also being held in other cities across Bulgaria.

Today is the only night of the year when emblematic architectural spaces are transformed into “reading nests.” In each location, visitors listen to excerpts from different books.

Totyo Hristov, curator and guide at the National Ethnographic Museum: “The book I will read is by Elias Canetti – 'The Tongue Set Free'. The book itself is incredible because the author, who is a Nobel laureate, was born in Ruse and lived there until he was six years old. The passages I read are directly connected to the early years of his life in Ruse.”

Amelia Licheva, poet and literary critic: “Sofia Municipality selected this book, which is largely understandable as it focuses on Sofia. Many intellectuals and writers share stories of their childhood in Sofia, constructing an image of our city – both in the present and in the past – while also reflecting on its future development.”

The reading nests are arranged one after another at short intervals, allowing each visitor to create a personalised route that matches their interests.

Gergina Dvoretska, visitor: “For years now we’ve been following these routes, carefully choosing the spots, the reading nests – more than seven this time.”

Silvia, visitor: “I planned my route in advance, selecting locations where I enjoy the works or, as in this case, where I know the reader and want to hear how they interpret the text.”

Some of the locations also offered sign language interpretation. Silvana Pavlova noted that translation in this form always presents challenges.

Silvana Pavlova, sign language interpreter: “Literature is highly symbolic, and we have to adapt the signs to capture the meaning. That’s why we prepare in advance, reading the texts so that we can consult with our deaf audience and receive authentic feedback on the gestures.”

The “Night of Literature” is taking place simultaneously in ten other towns across Bulgaria.

