16-Year-Old Died after Crashing His Father's Motorcycle into a Cow

A 16-year-old boy from the village of Krastava, near Velingrad, died last night, August 7, after crashing his father’s motorcycle into a cow on the road to Velingrad.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. According to initial reports, the teenager had decided to take the motorcycle for a ride, accompanied by another 16-year-old from the same village. While travelling at a speed inappropriate for the road conditions, the rider struck a cow that was on the roadway.

The impact was severe, killing the young motorcyclist instantly. Emergency services transported the other teenager to Velingrad’s Municipal Hospital, where he remains under medical care.

A police investigation team carried out an inspection at the scene. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under the supervision of the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor’s Office.