39th Edition of 'Kinomania' Film Festival Starts on November 13

The 39th edition of the “Kinomania” film festival will open next week, running from 13 to 30 November and featuring a total of 55 films.

The opening title will be 'Made in the European Union', directed by Stephan Komandarev. In addition to Bulgarian cinema, this year's programme includes Scandinavian, French and Italian films. Screenings will take place in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Stara Zagora and Burgas.

A young participant won a scholarship worth 8,000 BGN through a competition organised by the “I Have an Idea” foundation, which is also a co-organiser of the festival.