47th Session of UNESCO, Chaired by Bulgaria, Begins

The official opening of the 47th session of UNESCO, chaired by Bulgaria, is today, July 7.

It will take place at UNESCO headquarters in the French capital Paris and will last until 16 July. Originally scheduled to take place in Sofia, the session was relocated due to delays in preparation.

As host country, Bulgaria will cover part of the session’s expenses. Minister of Culture Marian Bachev is set to deliver a welcome address to the attendees. A cultural evening dedicated to Bulgaria is also scheduled as part of the opening day’s programme.