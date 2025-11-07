БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
71 ancient coins seized at Malko Tarnovo border crossing

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
задържаха десетки старинни монети скрити автомобил търново

Customs officers at the Malko Tarnovo checkpoint have detained 71 ancient coins hidden in a car entering Bulgaria from Turkey.

The coins — weighing over one kilogram in total — were discovered concealed in a man’s sock beneath the gear lever and in a bag under the back seat, during a detailed inspection of a Turkish-registered vehicle late Monday evening.

During the subsequent customs check, inspectors found 71 antique metal coins with different images and a total weight of over 1 kg hidden under the rear seat and gear lever. The driver subsequently explained that he was carrying them for commercial purposes.

The 71 smuggled coins were seized and handed over for examination. A report was drawn up against the driver under the Customs Act, and administrative penalty proceedings have been initiated. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

