71 ancient coins seized at Malko Tarnovo border crossing

Customs officers at the Malko Tarnovo checkpoint have detained 71 ancient coins hidden in a car entering Bulgaria from Turkey.

The coins — weighing over one kilogram in total — were discovered concealed in a man’s sock beneath the gear lever and in a bag under the back seat, during a detailed inspection of a Turkish-registered vehicle late Monday evening.

The 71 smuggled coins were seized and handed over for examination. A report was drawn up against the driver under the Customs Act, and administrative penalty proceedings have been initiated. The investigation into the case is ongoing.