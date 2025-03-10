82nd anniversary of the rescue of Bulgarian jews commemorated in Burgas and Sofia

The 82nd anniversary of the rescue of nearly 50,000 Bulgarian Jews was marked in Burgas and Sofia, with special tribute also paid to the 11,343 Jews from the Aegean region, Vardar Macedonia, and Pirot who perished. In Sofia, the traditional "March of Tolerance" was held under the banner "We Remember."

Simeon Aladjem and his family arrived at the Monument of Salvation, not only to pay their respects to the rescuers of Bulgarian Jews and the victims, but also to reflect on their own family history. His grandfather, Solomon, moved to Sofia from Skopje, and for nearly 40 years, Simeon has kept his memories alive.

Simeon Aladjem shared: “My grandfather was in a labour camp. The conditions were difficult, but not as harsh as those described in the case of Treblinka. They worked in poor conditions, it was hard, but it cannot be compared to the concentration camps in Poland.”

The rescue of nearly 50,000 Bulgarian Jews in March 1943 remains a point of national pride.

Dr. Alexander Oscar, President of "Shalom": "Thanks to the joint efforts of the Bulgarian people and the leaders of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, Bulgarian Jews were saved from almost certain death in concentration camps. Today, we also pay tribute to the memory of the 11,300 Jews from Northern Greece, Northern Macedonia, and the town of Pirot, who were deported and later mercilessly killed in the Treblinka camp."

As part of the tradition, the March of Tolerance started from "St. Sofia" church and reached the Monument of Salvation in the garden of Sofia University.

Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of the Parliament remarked: "They displayed courage bordering on audacity. I believe we must reject all forms of xenophobia, racism, and anti-Semitism, not only in Bulgaria but around the world. Let us remember the noble Bulgarians who helped save the Bulgarian Jews." Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said: "82 years separate us from those historic events when, in an atmosphere of oppression, totalitarian darkness, and horrors, Bulgarians from all walks of life—clergy, politicians, public figures, and ordinary people—raised their voices to defend the right of their fellow citizens to live." Yosef Levi Sfari, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria, stated: "This is an excellent lesson we must learn from history—how powerful people can be when they stand against evil."

The ceremony also included the presentation of 59 yellow tulips, symbolising the Israeli citizens who were abducted and are still being held captive in Gaza. Among them, Hamas is holding a man of Bulgarian descent.

Rina Bakalova, a Bulgarian in Israel, said: "A few days ago, a video of him was released. We are still hopeful that he is alive and will be freed in the next possible negotiation. Talks are ongoing. We have all become like one family in Israel, and we are united in supporting those who have not yet returned."

If we fail to remember the lessons of World War II, the risk of history repeating itself becomes even greater, the organisers warned.

photos by BTA

