After 23 Days Missing, Police Find 11-Year-Old Natalia Abducted by Her Stepfather in Varna Village

After 23 days missing, police have found 11-year-old Natalia, who was abducted by her stepfather from the village of Konstantinovo, Varna district.

Search Continues For 11-Year-Old Natalia

The 40-year-old Asen Simeonov was first detained in the village of Ovcharovo, in Shumen district after which the girl was found. Police said Natalia is in good condition. Her alleged abductor has been taken to the Fourth Police Station in Varna.

The news of Natalia’s discovery was announced by Shumen police shortly after midnight. Officers spotted a man in the village of Ovcharovo matching the description of Asen Simeonov. He was immediately detained. Nearby, police found the 11-year-old girl, who had been taken from her home on the night of 30 June.

According to the police, the child did not suffer any physical abuse, while according to Simeonov, there was no abduction.

– Why did you kidnap the girl? Why did you take Natalia? Why did you kidnap her? Did you really kidnap her?

— Why did you kidnap the girl? Why did you take Natalia? Did you really kidnap her?

Asen Simeonov: “I did not kidnap her.”

The 40-year-old said this as he arrived at the Fourth Police Station in Varna, where he will await the court’s decision on his detention measure.

The man was detained after a 23-day search operation covering three regions – Varna, Burgas and Shumen. He was located overnight by a covert police surveillance team in the village of Ovcharovo, after authorities had received information since 17 July that he was in the area.

Junior police inspector Yordan Kayryakov, Shumen Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior:

“About 00:10, I think it was exactly then, we noticed a person walking along the street. We immediately took action to identify and detain the person. He was quite surprised because he did not expect to see representatives of the Interior Ministry of Interior here. There were no problems, no resistance whatsoever. The person was detained without difficulty and followed our instructions during the arrest.” — Did he tell you where Natalia was? — “He stated that she was nearby, but said she wouldn’t come unless he told her to.”

Natalia was found 50 meters from the scene, hidden in the bushes, along with two backpacks. The girl is in good overall condition.

Veselin Rusev, First District Police Department, Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior: “I was very surprised to see Natalia in such excellent condition; she was talkative, looked well, and so on… She was certainly very tired, but Asen was definitely even more exhausted; he showed no resistance at all last night.”

Senior Commissioner Georgi Gendov, Director of the Shumen Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior: “ At this time, we have no reason to believe that he physically harmed her. She is currently under police protection and will soon be reunited with her family. – Did he provide any explanation for his actions? – Well, he cited personal motives for the act, most likely related to the behavior of Natalia’s mother. He had been moving around with the intention of remaining in hiding throughout the entire period.”

Photos: BTA

The man reportedly said he had mainly been hiding in forests and fields near the Varna–Sofia railway line. Police are investigating whether he was responsible for thefts and robberies reported in the area in recent days.

Senior Commissioner Gendov said police forces across the region had worked continuously on the search for Natalia and thanked the volunteers who took part in the operations.