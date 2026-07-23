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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Alleged Kidnapper of 11-Year-Old Natalia Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison or Life Imprisonment

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Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
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доживотен затвор грозят похитителя годишната наталия
Снимка: BGNES

After 23 days missing, police found 11-year-old Natalia and arrested her stepfather. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) has obtained exclusive footage of the arrest of Asen Simeonov.

The arrest took place 20 minutes after midnight outside a shop in the village of Ovcharovo, in the Shumen region, after police received a tip-off from a local shepherd.

Earlier, on 17 July, police received information that the man and the girl were hiding in the area. Investigators are also examining whether he is linked to other thefts committed locally. Simeonov told officers that he had been hiding near the Varna–Sofia railway line. According to police, he had survived in recent days by stealing food from shops in villages along the route.

"BNT: Why did you kidnap the girl?

– I didn’t kidnap her.”

This is what 40-year-old Asen Simeonov said as he was taken into the Fourth District Police Department in Varna. BNT has obtained footage of the moment when an undercover police patrol recognised him as he approached the shop in Ovcharovo and arrested him.

Junior Police Inspector Yordan Kayryakov, Shumen Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior

    : “The suspect was quite surprised, as he did not expect to see representatives of the Ministry of the Interior right here.”

– BNT: Did he tell you where Natalia is?

– He said she was nearby, but she wouldn’t come unless he told her to.

The police found Natalia hiding in the bushes near the store, along with two backpacks. She is in good overall condition and is under police protection.

Chief Inspector Veselin Rusev, Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Varna: "Natalia seemed, surprisingly, to be in excellent condition. She was talkative and looked well. She must certainly have been very tired, but Asen was definitely even more exhausted. He offered no resistance at all last night."

Senior Commissioner Georgi Gendov, Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Shumen: "At this stage, we have absolutely no reason to believe that he physically assaulted her."

Asen Simeonov has 12 previous convictions for theft and violent offences. In this case, he will face four charges, said Radoslav Lazarov, spokesperson for the Varna Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Radoslav Lazarov, spokesperson for the Varna Regional Prosecutor's Office: "The most serious of these is kidnapping, committed under the conditions of a dangerous repeat offence, involving a person under the age of 18. If proven in court, this charge carries a sentence of between 10 and 20 years' imprisonment or life imprisonment."

According to Lazarov, investigators must still establish the degree of coercion to which the girl was subjected, as well as whether she will return to her family or remain in protected accommodation.

Residents of the village of Konstantinovo have welcomed the happy outcome. So far, only Natalia's sister has been able to see her briefly.

Petya Katelieva, Natalia's sister: "She appears to be well. I hope we'll be given more information today."

Pepa, Natalia's grandmother: "At last we are happy that we have found little Natalia."

Konstantin Boev, neighbour: "We are truly delighted that the little girl is alive and well."

The Director of the Shumen Regional Police, Senior Commissioner Georgi Gendov, stressed that officers from across the region had worked continuously to locate Natalia and thanked the volunteers who took part in the search operations.

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