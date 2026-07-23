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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Man Arrested With a Large Quantity of Drugs During a Special Operation in Sofia

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задържаха мъж голямо количество наркотици спецакция софия

Officers from the General Directorate of the National Police arrested a 40-year-old man and seized a large quantity of narcotics during a specialised police operation in the Nadezhda residential district in Sofia, the Ministry of the Interior said o n July 23.

The suspect has a criminal record and previous convictions for similar offences. He was living without registered residence in a district of the capital. During the operation, officers seized 270 ecstasy tablets, approximately 290 grams of amphetamine, around 660 grams of herbal cannabis paste, about 40 grams of methamphetamine, around 2 grams of cocaine, and approximately 10 grams of cannabis.

Photos: National Police

The detainee has a previous criminal record and has been convicted. By order of the prosecutor, he has been remanded in custody.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

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