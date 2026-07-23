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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Situation Returns to Normal Along the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast Following Yesterday's Powerful Storm

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The situation at the resorts south of Burgas has largely returned to normal after yesterday's powerful storm, which caused significant damage in the Primorsko and Tsarevo areas. Hurricane-force winds uprooted trees, tore off roofs and left damage to the facades of buildings.

More than 65 reports of fallen trees were received across Burgas Region. Nearly 20 drains and channels have been cleared, while 10 reports concerned flooded floors and basements in residential and public buildings caused by failures and damage to the water supply and sewerage network.

Work is still under way to repair damage to a residential building, part of a hotel complex in Primorsko, after a roof was blown into it. The impact shattered windows on several floors, while a six-year-old child sustained minor injuries.

    Repairs to the electricity distribution network continued until late last night. Parts of the town were without street lighting.

    The situation in Varna has also returned to normal following yesterday's torrential rain. Roads have been drained and cleared of debris and fallen branches.

    The heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to the Varna State Puppet Theatre. Its outdoor stage has collapsed and several rooms have been flooded, but performances will continue as scheduled, the theatre's management said.

    The Civil Status Department at Varna Municipality and BNT's television centre were also affected.

    Around 100 reports of flooding and storm damage were received by the fire service yesterday after more than 52 litres of rain per square metre fell over Varna.

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