Man Wanted Under Interpol Red Notice Arrested in Bulgaria

A 33-year-old Bulgarian national, the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued by the Manchester, office has been arrested during a specialised police operation on July 23.

The man is wanted for arrest and extradition in connection with an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children and child pornography, the General Directorate National Police said in a Facebook post.

The operation was carried out by officers from the National Police Directorate's Fugitive Search Unit and the Stara Zagora Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. Following operational search activities, detectives established that the wanted man had been hiding in the area of the village of Opan in the Stara Zagora region, where he is also officially registered as residing.

He was detained under a 24-hour police detention order.

The Directorate for International Operational Cooperation at the Ministry of the Interior and the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor's Office have been notified.

The procedure to execute the European Arrest Warrant issued against him is under way, along with the subsequent steps for his extradition.