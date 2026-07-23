Serious Crash Closes E-79 Main Road Near Cherniche

A serious road accident has closed the E-79 main road near the village of Cherniche, in the Simitli municipality (Southwestern Bulgaria).

According to initial information, two lorries and one passenger car were involved in the collision. The car, which was travelling towards Blagoevgrad on the E-79, crossed into the opposite lane and collided with the two heavy goods vehicles.

A man and a woman travelling in the car were injured.

Initially, passenger vehicles were diverted through Simitli, while lorries were held at the scene.

By 6:30 p.m. local time, traffic had resumed under traffic control in a single lane.

One of the lorries was a car carrier transporting three tractor-trailers. The collision occurred on a straight stretch of road.