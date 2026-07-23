Accident on Trakia Motorway: Lorry Breaks Through Crash Barrier After Collision with Car

A lorry broke through the central crash barrier after colliding with a passenger car at the 138th kilometre of the Trakia Motorway.

According to preliminary information, the impact caused the lorry to overturn into a roadside ditch, while the car came to a stop in the hard shoulder. The accident occurred at around 4:00 p.m. local time on the roadway towards Burgas, east of Plovdiv.

Police said there were no reports of serious injuries.

Both drivers were tested for alcohol, with both tests returning negative results.

Traffic has not been suspended in the area but is moving with caution.

Police officers remain at the scene to regulate traffic and carry out an inspection. The Ministry of Interior has urged motorists to follow officers' instructions and drive through the affected section with extra care.