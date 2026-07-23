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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Primorsko Returns to Normal After Storm

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The situation in the municipality of Primorsko has now returned to normal following yesterday's storm. The beaches have been cleared, the roads are fully passable, and life in the seaside resort is returning to its usual rhythm.

Mayor Ivan Gaykov thanked all the institutions, volunteers and residents who helped deal with the aftermath of the severe weather.

    "What we have witnessed over the past few hours has been an example of genuine solidarity, excellent organisation and professionalism," the mayor said.

    According to Mayor Gaykov, the clean-up and recovery effort involved fire service crews from Primorsko, Burgas and Tsarevo, officers from the Primorsko District Police Department, staff from the Burgas Regional Road Administration, municipal employees, as well as dozens of local residents and tourists who volunteered to assist.

    "It is thanks to these joint efforts that we were able to restore normal life in the municipality in such a short time," Ivan Gaykov added.

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