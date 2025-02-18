After nearly 18 hours: Burgas - Varna road re-opened to traffic, restrictions for lorries remain in place

After nearly 18 hours, the road between Burgas and Varna, from Sunny Beach to Obzor, was reopened to traffic. The road had been closed yesterday, February 17, due to numerous stranded trucks and cars, while heavy snowfall had hindered the cleaning of the asphalt.

10 trucks got stuck on the Sunny Beach - Obzor road. However, the restriction on traffic for heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes remains in place, the Regional Road Directorate informed and explained that the situation in Burgas region is currently calm in winter conditions.

Temperatures range from -2°C to +5°C. Light snowfall is observed in the areas of Kableshkovo, Devetak, Vratsitsa, Vŭlchanovo Khanche, Karnobat, Rishki Pass, and Dŭskotna, while heavy snowfall is seen in the areas of Aytos and Lovno Khanche.

A total of 60 machines have been working on the roads over the past 24 hours, with 16 vehicles conducting 24-hour patrols across all major road arteries in the region.

Roads are treated with anti-icing aggregates and are passable in winter conditions. Road arteries in Burgas district are passable in winter conditions.

Trakia motorway is open to traffic and the road surface is being cleaned and treated.

The regional road management in Burgas is on a 24-hour monitoring schedule of the road conditions to ensure timely responses and safe travel on the roads in winter conditions.

