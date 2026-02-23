After Snow and Heavy Rains: Situation Across the Country Returns to Normal

Conditions across the country are returning to normal after several days of heavy rainfall. In Haskovo District (Southern Bulgaria) the situation is calming after rivers overflowed in several settlements.

Floodwaters inundated roads and properties in a number of locations. Rising waters flooded yards in the village of Kalugerovo near Simeonovgrad and outbuildings in the Iztoch district of Dimitrovgrad. Authorities are continuing to monitor river levels closely today, particularly that of the Maritsa River.

A partial state of emergency remains in force in the municipality of Ardino, in the Kardzhali region (Southern Bulgaria). For the seventh time this year, the Arda River has overflowed and flooded a bridge near the village of Kitnitsa. Repeated flooding has compromised the structure, which is the only transport link for six villages.

The level of the Yantra River in Veliko Tarnovo (Northern Bulgaria) is gradually falling after reaching within one metre of critical levels on Saturday. There is currently no danger of overflow, but reservoirs remain under constant observation due to rapid snowmelt.

A partial state of emergency also remains in place in the village of Obruchishte, in the municipality of Galabovo, although conditions there are improving. Ground floors and basements of six houses in the lowest part of the village have been flooded, but there are no reports of injuries or people in distress.