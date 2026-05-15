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After the Landslide on Smolyan–Pamporovo road: What are the options for a long-term solution?

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Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
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National and local authorities are continuing efforts to resolve what has become the most serious infrastructure problem in the Smolyan region over the past two weeks — the massive landslide that cut off the Smolyan–Pamporovo road near the Raykovski Livadi area.

Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov carried out an on-site inspection alongside geologists, engineers, representatives of Geozashtita and road infrastructure experts. Earlier, he took part in a working meeting at Smolyan Municipality initiated by Mayor Nikolay Melemov.

The landslide on the Smolyan–Pamporovo road is believed to have been caused by a build-up of water above the landslide slope.

Nikolay Melemov, Mayor of Smolyan:

“I am definitely satisfied with the meeting. Scientists from the University of Mining and Geology and the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy attended, along with experts from Geozashtita. Most importantly, Minister Shishkov was present because all future actions now depend on the state.”

According to the mayor, specific steps have already been outlined, including terrain analysis, preparation of a technical brief, project design and subsequent construction work.

“Minister Shishkov said that speed will be more important than cost, which gives hope that the problem will be resolved as quickly as possible,” he added.

Among the options being considered for a long-term solution is the construction of a bridge structure in the landslide area. Melemov said he would not comment on specific engineering solutions but expressed hope that urgent action would begin immediately.

During the visit, officials also inspected another major problem area — the landslide along the bypass road through Stoykite, where a retaining wall has remained collapsed since 2021.

Smolyan Mayor Nikolay Melemov said the municipality’s role is to ensure that all administrative procedures — including detailed spatial plans, coordination approvals and other regulatory steps — are carried out under emergency conditions. He added that the municipality would act as a full partner in all necessary processes.

He stressed that the municipality is not responsible for financing or commissioning the repairs, as the road is a state-owned infrastructure asset under the responsibility of the Road Infrastructure Agency Bulgaria and the regional ministry.

Despite the closure of the road, there is currently no information indicating widespread cancellations of tourist bookings in Pamporovo.

Mayor Melemov: “It is mainly the people who travel daily to the resort for work who are affected. Tourists coming from further away are unlikely to cancel because of an additional 15–20 kilometres.”

A temporary detour route is also under consideration. According to the mayor, the proposed alignment crosses various types of land — municipal, forest and private property — and a final decision is still to be made.

The exact cause of the landslide remains unclear. Among the possible contributing factors are soil saturation, an old asbestos-cement water pipeline and the presence of water reservoirs in the area.

“Many factors could be responsible, but I do not want to speculate or draw conclusions,” Melemov said.

Local authorities and residents are hoping that restoration of the road connection will begin as soon as possible in order to avoid disruption during the peak summer tourist season in the Rhodope Mountains.

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