БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев се срещна с Реджеп Тайип Ердоган преди...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

After Two Children, Aged 8 and 11 and Their Grandparents, Lost Their Lives in the Waters of the Struma River: Where Is the Sign Warning That Swimming Is Prohibited?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
EN
Запази
цяла нощ издирваха второто изчезнало дете река струма

Three days of mourning have been declared in the municipality of Dupnitsa following the tragedy near the village of Pastuh, in which two children aged eight and eleven, along with their grandmother and grandfather, lost their lives. It also remains unclear what happened to the Municipality of Nevestino's warning sign stating that swimming in the fatal river pool was strictly prohibited.

On Friday afternoon, the family went on a picnic. One of the children entered the swollen river to swim and began to drown. The others tried to rescue the child, but all of them were swept under the water. The location is a popular spot for picnics, walks and swimming in the river. Although swimming has been strictly prohibited there since June, the ban is regularly ignored. Warning signs also tend to disappear quickly.

The unofficial but popular riverside beach regularly attracts visitors from across the region, according to the acting mayor of Pastuh. On the day of the tragedy, however, the river was swollen and there were no other visitors.

Tsvetanka Manchova, Acting Mayor of Pastuh: "It had rained somewhere upstream near Pernik, and the river had risen. It must have carried silt and mud, and they apparently slipped and fell."

The search operation took place under extremely difficult conditions. Muddy water, dense vegetation and a powerful underwater current disoriented even experienced diver Malin, who volunteered to take part in the rescue effort.

Malin Popov, Volunteer Diver: "With my torch that evening, visibility was no more than a metre, maybe a metre twenty. Murky, dark."

In places, the river pool was more than five metres deep, while other hazards also lurked beneath the surface.

Malin Popov, Volunteer Diver: "There's a fallen tree right here that you can't see at all. It's about two and a half metres down. The whirlpool is right there. There's a 50-centimetre layer of sediment, then it drops away. That's where the main current flows before it turns back here. You simply have to be careful."

Local authorities are therefore urging people to exercise extreme caution.

Stoyan Stoyanov, Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service – Kyustendil: "The river itself, and this particular location, pose many dangers – deep water, whirlpools, fast currents, sediment, submerged rocks, vegetation and fallen trees."

The order issued in June banning swimming in local bodies of water is regularly ignored by visitors, while warning signs quickly disappear. Young people staying at nearby guesthouses also frequently jump from the dangerous cliffs above the river.

Tsvetanka Manchova, Acting Mayor of Pastuh: "Even if there's a sign, nobody reads it... Some jump from halfway up, others from higher, and I've even seen some jump from the very top."

The tragedy on the Struma did not deter dozens of other visitors from seeking relief from the heat by the river over the weekend.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Психиатър по случая на 11-годишната Наталия: Ще се грижи за детето, това ще бъде неговата разменна монета
2
Психиатър по случая на 11-годишната Наталия: Ще се грижи за детето,...
Турция забрани къпането в Черно море
3
Турция забрани къпането в Черно море
Полицията в Бургас проверява сигнал за луксозен автомобил, преминал през пешеходната зона на Созопол
4
Полицията в Бургас проверява сигнал за луксозен автомобил, преминал...
Започна делото срещу Ива Михайлова в Кочани
5
Започна делото срещу Ива Михайлова в Кочани
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Иван Демерджиев: Атанасова е пътувала с два паспорта - личен и служебен
6
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Иван Демерджиев: Атанасова е пътувала с два паспорта -...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Намерено е живо едното от трите деца, изчезнали край брега на Струма, издирват се две деца на 8 и 11 г.
2
Намерено е живо едното от трите деца, изчезнали край брега на...
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
3
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Почина Димитрина Къндева, президент на Съюза по аеробика
4
Почина Димитрина Къндева, президент на Съюза по аеробика
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
5
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
Полиция и доброволци са по следите на отвлеченото дете, обикалят в района на Бързица
6
Полиция и доброволци са по следите на отвлеченото дете, обикалят в...

More from: Bulgaria

Are Tourist Arrivals on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast Expected to Increase?
Are Tourist Arrivals on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast Expected to Increase?
Mariana Shoteva Elected by Supreme Administrative Court As Member of the Anti-Corruption Commission Mariana Shoteva Elected by Supreme Administrative Court As Member of the Anti-Corruption Commission
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
“Baba Alino” Scandal: Dismissed Cadastre Chief to Sue Minister for Defamation “Baba Alino” Scandal: Dismissed Cadastre Chief to Sue Minister for Defamation
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
"Future for Tourism" Association: “Bulgaria Has a 20% VAT Rate In Tourism and Nothing in Europe Can Be Equal To Us” "Future for Tourism" Association: “Bulgaria Has a 20% VAT Rate In Tourism and Nothing in Europe Can Be Equal To Us”
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
4-Year-Old Girl Injured After Being Hit by Electric ATV Driven by 8-Year-Old in Shumen 4-Year-Old Girl Injured After Being Hit by Electric ATV Driven by 8-Year-Old in Shumen
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on Peevski's Flights: "We Will Be As Thorough As Possible and Present All the Facts" Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on Peevski's Flights: "We Will Be As Thorough As Possible and Present All the Facts"
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев се срещна с Реджеп Тайип Ердоган преди срещата на върха на НАТО
Румен Радев се срещна с Реджеп Тайип Ердоган преди срещата на върха...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
По света
Сигнали за бомби в съдебните палати и в обществени сгради в много градове в страната Сигнали за бомби в съдебните палати и в обществени сгради в много градове в страната
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
У нас
След трагедията в Струма: Къде е табелата със забраната за къпане? След трагедията в Струма: Къде е табелата със забраната за къпане?
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Хамас разпусна правителството си, ще последва ли разоръжаване Хамас разпусна правителството си, ще последва ли разоръжаване
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
Прокуратурата поиска постоянен арест за директора на ВиК –...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Делото "Ива" в Кочани може да продължи цял ден
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
По света
Репортерът на БНТ Варсен Такворян стана майка
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Еврокомисар предупреждава политиците да не се месят в спорта
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ