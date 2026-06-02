БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Премиерът Радев: Предложена е смяна на особения управител...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Alleged Illegal Town near Varna: Authorities Identify All Property Owners in Baba Alino Area as Investigation Continues

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Запази

Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov said that all the documentation had already been handed over to the investigating authorities

установени всички собственици имоти местността баба алино

All owners of properties in the Baba Alino area have been identified, along with the title deeds and the notaries who issued the documents certifying ownership. This was announced by Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov on June 2.

According to the minister, all collected documentation has now been handed over to the investigating authorities.

The case concerns the alleged illegal settlement near Varna, where property owners are preparing a protest in defence of their homes and land.

A comprehensive inspection of the Registry Agency’s Varna office is also due to be carried out by the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Justice.

The Alleged Illegal Town near Varna: Who Is Oleg Nevzorov and What Is Known About His Business Interests?

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
1
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
2
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Гледайте полуфиналите на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте полуфиналите на европейското първенство по минифутбол...
Иван Портних посочи още един терен със строеж на КУБ
4
Иван Портних посочи още един терен със строеж на КУБ
Установени са всички собственици на имоти в местността Баба Алино
5
Установени са всички собственици на имоти в местността Баба Алино
В "Референдум": Корупцията и слабият контрол са основните причини за незаконното строителство у нас, смятат мнозинството от българите
6
В "Референдум": Корупцията и слабият контрол са основните...

Най-четени

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
3
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа не върши работа в счупена система
5
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа...
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
6
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria Takes Part in UN International Bazaar for First Time in a Decade
Bulgaria Takes Part in UN International Bazaar for First Time in a Decade
Bulgaria Pays Tribute to Hristo Botev and Those Who Died for the Nation’s Freedom Bulgaria Pays Tribute to Hristo Botev and Those Who Died for the Nation’s Freedom
Чете се за: 10:07 мин.
11 Arrested in Sofia Anti-Drug Operation, Including Notorious Dealer Known as “Gugutkata” 11 Arrested in Sofia Anti-Drug Operation, Including Notorious Dealer Known as “Gugutkata”
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Prosecutors’ Association Calls for Full Transparency and Independence in the Election of Supreme Judicial Council Members Prosecutors’ Association Calls for Full Transparency and Independence in the Election of Supreme Judicial Council Members
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Severe Storm Floods Streets and Topples Trees in Haskovo Region (PHOTOS) Severe Storm Floods Streets and Topples Trees in Haskovo Region (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Hailstorm Blankets Sopot in White Hailstorm Blankets Sopot in White
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът Радев: Предложена е смяна на особения управител на "Лукойл", МС ще вземе решение днес
Премиерът Радев: Предложена е смяна на особения управител на...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Над 55 000 четвъртокласници на НВО по български език и литература Над 55 000 четвъртокласници на НВО по български език и литература
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно поправки в Закона за водите НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно поправки в Закона за водите
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Коста Стоянов за случая "Баба Алино": Всички хора знаеха какво се случва Коста Стоянов за случая "Баба Алино": Всички хора знаеха какво се случва
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Темата за заплатите на депутатите отново ще влезе в дневния ред на НС
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Заради ремонти по АМ „Тракия“: Ограничения в движението...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Конституционните промени остават ключови за европейския път на...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
По света
Продуцентът на БНТ Гери Василева за края на инициативата "Шест...
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ