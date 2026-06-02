Alleged Illegal Town near Varna: Authorities Identify All Property Owners in Baba Alino Area as Investigation Continues

All owners of properties in the Baba Alino area have been identified, along with the title deeds and the notaries who issued the documents certifying ownership. This was announced by Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov on June 2.

According to the minister, all collected documentation has now been handed over to the investigating authorities.

The case concerns the alleged illegal settlement near Varna, where property owners are preparing a protest in defence of their homes and land.

A comprehensive inspection of the Registry Agency’s Varna office is also due to be carried out by the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Justice.

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