Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic

18:41, 11.02.2025
Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven are lifted. These are the last two districts where an influenza epidemic has been declared, the Ministry of Health said on February 11.

Thus, as of February 12 there will be no restrictions on the spread of influenza in the country. Currently, the data on the incidence rates in all regions are below epidemic levels, but remain above the seasonal average, which still indicates an ongoing increase in epidemic spread.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public to follow basic preventive measures during the flu and acute respiratory disease season.

94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
20:08, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
19:24, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
 Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
19:20, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 The man who stabbed a driver after a car crash on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' was detained
The man who stabbed a driver after a car crash on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' was detained
18:27, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
18:09, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
17:46, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
16:33, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
 Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
16:26, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
15:52, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
15:42, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Foreign Minister to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within EU is more important than ever
Foreign Minister to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within EU is more important than ever
15:07, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 One in seven children are victims of online bullying
One in seven children are victims of online bullying
14:45, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
Regional Health Inspectorates checked 400 sites for aesthetic procedures after incidents with Botulinum toxin product
Regional Health Inspectorates checked 400 sites for aesthetic procedures after incidents with Botulinum toxin product
Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge
Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge
