Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic

Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven are lifted. These are the last two districts where an influenza epidemic has been declared, the Ministry of Health said on February 11.

Thus, as of February 12 there will be no restrictions on the spread of influenza in the country. Currently, the data on the incidence rates in all regions are below epidemic levels, but remain above the seasonal average, which still indicates an ongoing increase in epidemic spread.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public to follow basic preventive measures during the flu and acute respiratory disease season.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News