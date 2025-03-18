Arrests and anger in North Macedonia - Balkans mourn nightclub fire victims in Kocani

14 people, including former Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, have been detained for 48 hours. Following the instructions of Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, inspections of all nightclubs and discotheques have begun.

Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, promised that all venues operating illegally or with expired licenses would be immediately shut down. The nightclub, which became the site of the deaths of 59 young people in the early hours on Sunday, had been operating illegally. According to the Prime Minister, it had a license only twice — once in 2021 and again in 2023.

The State Prosecutor of North Macedonia announced that 14 individuals are under suspicion in connection with the tragedy, including a former minister, a state secretary, directors of departments, and employees who had the authority to sign various documents and powers of attorney.

The sentence for the suspects, if proven guilty, could range from three to 20 years.

Mass protests are scheduled for today in major cities in North Macedonia, with the starting time set by organisers for 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, in Kočani, the people woke up with deep sorrow for another day. In the city center, where a peaceful vigil was held yesterday in memory of the victims, people continue to light candles, leave flowers, and pay tribute to the young lives lost.

The autopsy and identification of the victims continue, and DNA samples have been taken from the families of the deceased. In total, 72 patients from the Kočani fire are being treated abroad.