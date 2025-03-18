БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Нападателят на синоптиците ще е под домашен арест, но в...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Президентът Радев се подписа в книгата за съболезнования...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Тежко остава състоянието на 14-те пострадали от Кочани,...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Ден на траур в България в знак на съпричастност с...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Arrests and anger in North Macedonia - Balkans mourn nightclub fire victims in Kocani

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Запази
арести гняв северна македония балканите скърбят жертвите кочани
Снимка: БТА

14 people, including former Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, have been detained for 48 hours. Following the instructions of Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, inspections of all nightclubs and discotheques have begun.

Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, promised that all venues operating illegally or with expired licenses would be immediately shut down. The nightclub, which became the site of the deaths of 59 young people in the early hours on Sunday, had been operating illegally. According to the Prime Minister, it had a license only twice — once in 2021 and again in 2023.

The State Prosecutor of North Macedonia announced that 14 individuals are under suspicion in connection with the tragedy, including a former minister, a state secretary, directors of departments, and employees who had the authority to sign various documents and powers of attorney.

The sentence for the suspects, if proven guilty, could range from three to 20 years.

Mass protests are scheduled for today in major cities in North Macedonia, with the starting time set by organisers for 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, in Kočani, the people woke up with deep sorrow for another day. In the city center, where a peaceful vigil was held yesterday in memory of the victims, people continue to light candles, leave flowers, and pay tribute to the young lives lost.

The autopsy and identification of the victims continue, and DNA samples have been taken from the families of the deceased. In total, 72 patients from the Kočani fire are being treated abroad.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
1
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
От екипа на БНТ в Кочани: Скръб и гняв - протестиращи разбиха заведение на собственика на дискотеката
2
От екипа на БНТ в Кочани: Скръб и гняв - протестиращи разбиха...
Доскорошното управление на БФ борба заяви, че "няма намерение да лиши децата на България от тръпката да се състезават"
3
Доскорошното управление на БФ борба заяви, че "няма намерение...
Повече часове по математика, БЕЛ и природни науки предвиждат новите учебни програми
4
Повече часове по математика, БЕЛ и природни науки предвиждат новите...
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на пострадалите от Кочани
5
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на...
Над 235 жертви - Израел отново удари Газа: Примирието е прекратено
6
Над 235 жертви - Израел отново удари Газа: Примирието е прекратено

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
2
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
3
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
4
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
5
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
6
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни

More from: EN

Condition of the injured from the tragic incident in Kočani, who are receiving treatment in Bulgaria, remains critical
Condition of the injured from the tragic incident in Kočani, who are receiving treatment in Bulgaria, remains critical
In just 3 hours over 100 people donated blood for the victims of the tragedy in Kočani In just 3 hours over 100 people donated blood for the victims of the tragedy in Kočani
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Day of mourning in Bulgaria for the victims in North Macedonia Day of mourning in Bulgaria for the victims in North Macedonia
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
A first-hand account from the Bulgarian teams that helped transport the injured from Kocani nightclub fire A first-hand account from the Bulgarian teams that helped transport the injured from Kocani nightclub fire
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Darkness and silence for 9 minutes: hoteliers and restaurateurs protest demanding 9% VAT Darkness and silence for 9 minutes: hoteliers and restaurateurs protest demanding 9% VAT
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ