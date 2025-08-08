БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Attempted Robbery of 100,000 BGN In Front of Bank Branch in Sofia

The attacker is in custody

полиция - патрулка
Снимка: BTA

An attempted robbery took place in front of a bank branch in the Dianabad district of Sofia, the Sofia Police Directorate reported on August 8. A woman was attacked, and the assailant stole a bag containing money from her. He was later apprehended by the police with the assistance of members of the public.

Forensic and investigative actions are currently underway at the scene.

Procedural and investigative actions are being carried out at the scene.

“Around 9:30 am, a report was received of a robbery from a woman carrying a bag with a large sum of money. There was a selfless intervention by members of the public, who quickly alerted the police. The suspect was detained immediately after the robbery. Citizens prevented his escape, and the police arrived almost instantly to arrest him,” explained Nikolay Notev, Deputy Chief of the First District Police Department.

The money was recovered and will be returned to the woman. Police clarified that she is a public official working at a hospital and was performing official duties, depositing funds that are part of the daily turnover. The sum involved is approximately 100,000 leva. The woman was carrying the money in a laptop bag.

“The woman was carrying out cash-in-transit activities, but these were not conducted according to the procedure – she was depositing official funds at the bank branch. I would like to take this opportunity to urge legal entities that when transporting large amounts exceeding 50,000 leva, as required by law, to use specialised cash-in-transit services,” Notev added.

Investigators believe the suspect had been monitoring the woman.

“He most likely studied her routines and took advantage of security lapses to attempt the robbery,” Notev said.

The detained individual is currently held at the First District Police Station.

“He has a criminal record and has been previously convicted for similar offences, serving time in prison,” the Deputy Chief noted.

Pre-trial proceedings have been opened.

