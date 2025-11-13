БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бюджет 2026: Коалиционен - нито ляв, нито десен, нито...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево?...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
По-лека мярка "подписка" получиха трима от...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Одобрен е проектът на Закон за държавния бюджет за 2026 г.
Чете се за: 11:10 мин.
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Парламентът отхвърли ветото на президента върху закона за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Average Pension in Bulgaria to Reach €541.20 in 2026

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази
косово отдели 100 евро еднократна допълнителна помощ пенсионерите децата годишна възраст

The average pension in Bulgaria is expected to rise to €541.20 in 2026, according to the draft State Social Security Budget Act for 2026, approved by the government. The nominal increase of 8.5% will more than double the projected average annual inflation rate of 3.5%, meaning that the purchasing power of pensioners will improve.

From 1 July 2026, all pensions granted up to the end of 2025 will be updated under Article 100 of the Social Insurance Code, following the so-called Swiss rule, by between 7% and 8%. From the same date, the minimum pension for length of service and age will rise from €322.37 to €346.87, while the maximum monthly pension—for one or more pensions combined—will remain unchanged at €1,738.40. From 1 July, the social pension for old age and related supplements will also increase by the same percentage.

In 2026, women working in the third labour category will be able to retire at 62 years and 6 months with 36 years and 10 months of insurance contributions. For men, the requirements will be 64 years and 9 months of age and 39 years and 10 months of contributions.

A total of €13.42 billion—or 11.3% of Bulgaria’s projected GDP—has been allocated for pensions and related supplements in 2026. This represents an increase of €1.1 billion (8.9%) compared with 2025.

The minimum social insurance income for self-employed persons will be €620.20 from 1 January 2026, while the maximum insurance income for all insured persons will be set at €2,352.

The childcare allowance for children up to the age of two, as well as for fathers (or adoptive parents) of children up to eight years old, will rise to €460.17. The cash benefits for unused maternity, childcare, and adoption leave will increase from 50% to 75% of the applicable amount.

The minimum daily unemployment benefit will remain at €9.21, and the maximum at €54.78.

The draft law also proposes an increase in the pension fund contribution rate by two percentage points from 1 January 2026, with a further one percentage point increase from 1 January 2028. Contribution rates for the other state social security funds will remain unchanged from 2025 levels.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
1
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
2
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
Лекарят, прегазил кучето Мая, се яви в районното - наложиха му гаранция от 5000 лева
3
Лекарят, прегазил кучето Мая, се яви в районното - наложиха му...
Силна геомагнитна буря: Северно сияние се появи над България
4
Силна геомагнитна буря: Северно сияние се появи над България
"Дарт Вейдър" по релсите – България тества първия си нов влак от 20 години
5
"Дарт Вейдър" по релсите – България тества първия...
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
6
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки

Най-четени

Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
1
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
2
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ от държавата
6
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ...

More from: Bulgaria

Prosecutors File Indictment against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Prosecutors File Indictment against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Police Warn as Drugs Found Hidden in Colourful Sweets-Like Packets Police Warn as Drugs Found Hidden in Colourful Sweets-Like Packets
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Official: Double Parking Fees and Expansion of the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia Official: Double Parking Fees and Expansion of the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026. Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026.
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026 Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026
Чете се за: 12:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Бюджет 2026: Коалиционен - нито ляв, нито десен, нито либерален - нито консервативен (ОБЗОР)
Бюджет 2026: Коалиционен - нито ляв, нито десен, нито либерален -...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
У нас
Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия разследва "снайперистки сафарита" Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия разследва "снайперистки сафарита"
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
"За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу насилието над животни (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) "За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу насилието над животни (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
10 години по-късно: Тежкият спомен за най-кървавия атентат във Франция 10 години по-късно: Тежкият спомен за най-кървавия атентат във Франция
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
След разкритията по скандала "Епстийн" от Белия дом...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ