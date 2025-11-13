Average Pension in Bulgaria to Reach €541.20 in 2026

The average pension in Bulgaria is expected to rise to €541.20 in 2026, according to the draft State Social Security Budget Act for 2026, approved by the government. The nominal increase of 8.5% will more than double the projected average annual inflation rate of 3.5%, meaning that the purchasing power of pensioners will improve.

From 1 July 2026, all pensions granted up to the end of 2025 will be updated under Article 100 of the Social Insurance Code, following the so-called Swiss rule, by between 7% and 8%. From the same date, the minimum pension for length of service and age will rise from €322.37 to €346.87, while the maximum monthly pension—for one or more pensions combined—will remain unchanged at €1,738.40. From 1 July, the social pension for old age and related supplements will also increase by the same percentage.

In 2026, women working in the third labour category will be able to retire at 62 years and 6 months with 36 years and 10 months of insurance contributions. For men, the requirements will be 64 years and 9 months of age and 39 years and 10 months of contributions.

A total of €13.42 billion—or 11.3% of Bulgaria’s projected GDP—has been allocated for pensions and related supplements in 2026. This represents an increase of €1.1 billion (8.9%) compared with 2025.

The minimum social insurance income for self-employed persons will be €620.20 from 1 January 2026, while the maximum insurance income for all insured persons will be set at €2,352.

The childcare allowance for children up to the age of two, as well as for fathers (or adoptive parents) of children up to eight years old, will rise to €460.17. The cash benefits for unused maternity, childcare, and adoption leave will increase from 50% to 75% of the applicable amount.

The minimum daily unemployment benefit will remain at €9.21, and the maximum at €54.78.

The draft law also proposes an increase in the pension fund contribution rate by two percentage points from 1 January 2026, with a further one percentage point increase from 1 January 2028. Contribution rates for the other state social security funds will remain unchanged from 2025 levels.