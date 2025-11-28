Average Speed Cameras Catch Motorist at 248 km/h on Ravadinovo–Tsalapitsa Road

Since 7 September, 49,291 motorists have been detected breaking speed limits, with numbers showing a downward trend, Bozhidar Chakurov, Head of the Control and Enforcement Department at the National Toll Administration, reported on november 28. The figures reflect the early effects of average speed cameras and section speed monitoring.

In the Ravadinovo–Tsalapitsa area, a record speed of 248 km/h was recorded, occurring during nighttime hours.

The National Toll Administration has certified 65 average speed sections, with plans to expand to 100 by the end of 2026.

Ivan Madzharov, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of National Police, confirmed that the integration of information systems between the Road Infrastructure Agency and the Ministry of Interior has been completed.

Photos by BGNES/archive

Since 26 November, data collection has begun for administrative enforcement of fines for average speed violations, and the issuance of tickets to offenders has started.

Chief Inspector Luchezar Bliznakov from the Traffic Police emphasised that files on offenders would be scrutinised carefully to ensure the process is free from errors. He noted that since 7 September, driver behaviour has already shown improvement and expects an even greater effect once they start receiving their fines.

Source: BTA

***

Changes in the Road Traffic Act affecting drivers of motor vehicles, electric vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists came into force on September 7.

According to the new provisons, the ban on exceeding the maximum permissible speeds also apply to the average speed in a given section of the road. The control system uses cameras installed at the beginning and end of the road section, with "average speed" defined as the speed at which a vehicle travels a certain section of the road for a certain time, determined by an automated technical device or section control system.

The system measures average speed by timing vehicles between an entry and exit camera point. Toll cameras are now transmitting this data to the Ministry of the Interior.

Average speed control is active 24/7 on around 50 road sections in Bulgaria, primarily motorways and expressways, with plans for wider implementation. A list of all controlled sections is publicly available on the website of the National Toll Administration.