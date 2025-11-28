БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Столична община ще обжалва решението на съда, който спря...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Бюджетната процедура ще продължи, план-сметката няма да...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Average Speed Cameras Catch Motorist at 248 km/h on Ravadinovo–Tsalapitsa Road

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази

Since 7 September, nearly 50,000 drivers have been detected speeding on monitored road sections, with numbers showing a declining trend as a result of the new enforcement measures.

толкамерите уловили нарушител 248 пътя равадиново ndash цалапица

Since 7 September, 49,291 motorists have been detected breaking speed limits, with numbers showing a downward trend, Bozhidar Chakurov, Head of the Control and Enforcement Department at the National Toll Administration, reported on november 28. The figures reflect the early effects of average speed cameras and section speed monitoring.

In the Ravadinovo–Tsalapitsa area, a record speed of 248 km/h was recorded, occurring during nighttime hours.

The National Toll Administration has certified 65 average speed sections, with plans to expand to 100 by the end of 2026.

Ivan Madzharov, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of National Police, confirmed that the integration of information systems between the Road Infrastructure Agency and the Ministry of Interior has been completed.

Photos by BGNES/archive

Since 26 November, data collection has begun for administrative enforcement of fines for average speed violations, and the issuance of tickets to offenders has started.

Chief Inspector Luchezar Bliznakov from the Traffic Police emphasised that files on offenders would be scrutinised carefully to ensure the process is free from errors. He noted that since 7 September, driver behaviour has already shown improvement and expects an even greater effect once they start receiving their fines.

Source: BTA

***

Changes in the Road Traffic Act affecting drivers of motor vehicles, electric vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists came into force on September 7.

According to the new provisons, the ban on exceeding the maximum permissible speeds also apply to the average speed in a given section of the road. The control system uses cameras installed at the beginning and end of the road section, with "average speed" defined as the speed at which a vehicle travels a certain section of the road for a certain time, determined by an automated technical device or section control system.

The system measures average speed by timing vehicles between an entry and exit camera point. Toll cameras are now transmitting this data to the Ministry of the Interior.

Average speed control is active 24/7 on around 50 road sections in Bulgaria, primarily motorways and expressways, with plans for wider implementation. A list of all controlled sections is publicly available on the website of the National Toll Administration.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
1
Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
Заради любовна драма: Жесток побой завърши с убийство на 23-годишен мъж в Мадан
2
Заради любовна драма: Жесток побой завърши с убийство на 23-годишен...
Хеттрик на Петър Станич донесе престижен успех на Лудогорец в Лига Европа
3
Хеттрик на Петър Станич донесе престижен успех на Лудогорец в Лига...
Парите за гаранцията на Благомир Коцев са събрани от дарения, съобщиха от ПП
4
Парите за гаранцията на Благомир Коцев са събрани от дарения,...
Владислав Горанов: Бюджетът не е оттеглен, приет е на първо четене и стои в дневния ред на НС
5
Владислав Горанов: Бюджетът не е оттеглен, приет е на първо четене...
Откриват пет нови домове за възрастни хора
6
Откриват пет нови домове за възрастни хора

Най-четени

Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ Йоана Миланова и таткото Васил
1
Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
2
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през банкомат, ще имам ли такси?
3
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през...
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
4
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
5
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
6
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...

More from: Bulgaria

Heavy Rain Continues in South-Western Bulgaria, Flooding Homes and Infrastructure
Heavy Rain Continues in South-Western Bulgaria, Flooding Homes and Infrastructure
Roads Road Agency Urges Drivers to Prepare Vehicles for Winter Travel Roads Road Agency Urges Drivers to Prepare Vehicles for Winter Travel
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
President Radev Awards Iraq’s Ambassador Lina Omar with the “Madara Horseman” Order President Radev Awards Iraq’s Ambassador Lina Omar with the “Madara Horseman” Order
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
The Week Ends In Red Weather Alert and Heavy Rain, but Next Week Starts with Sunshine The Week Ends In Red Weather Alert and Heavy Rain, but Next Week Starts with Sunshine
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Sofia to Introduce Temporary Waste Collection Measures in Three Districts from 1 December Sofia to Introduce Temporary Waste Collection Measures in Three Districts from 1 December
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
Terrarium in Mineralni Bani Received Exotic Animals Rescued from Smuggling Terrarium in Mineralni Bani Received Exotic Animals Rescued from Smuggling
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Бюджет 2026: Управляващите преправят план-сметката след среща с работодатели и синдикати (ОБЗОР)
Бюджет 2026: Управляващите преправят план-сметката след среща с...
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
У нас
Джип блъсна две деца на пешеходна пътека в Пазарджик Джип блъсна две деца на пешеходна пътека в Пазарджик
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Премиерът инспектира скъсаните диги на "Напоителни системи" в Симитли Премиерът инспектира скъсаните диги на "Напоителни системи" в Симитли
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Властите започнаха оценка на щетите от проливните валежи в Югозападна България Властите започнаха оценка на щетите от проливните валежи в Югозападна България
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Столична община ще обжалва решението на съда, който спря реформата...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
"Нямам търпение истината да излезе наяве": Варненският...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Спор в парламента: Борисов, Мирчев и Василев си размениха остри...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Мир срещу земя? Украйна е изправена пред тежки дни на избор
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ