"Baba Alino" Case: Varna Court Imposes “Signature” Measure on Former Chief Architect of Primorski Municipality

The Varna District Court imposed a “release on signature” measure on the former chief architect of the Primorski municipality office, Valentin Koychev.

He is accused of issuing certificates of tolerance for construction based on false circumstances, claiming that 20 residential buildings of varying sizes had been constructed before 31 March 2001 in three plots of land in the “Baba Alino” area. Koychev declined to comment. If found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison.

The “Baba Alino” affair: the investigation continues, Nevzorov issues an address to investors and property owners.