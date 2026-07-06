“Baba Alino” Scandal: Dismissed Cadastre Chief to Sue Minister for Defamation

“The Cadastre Agency does not legalise or issue building permits. We are a body that only registers,” said Eng. Krasimira Bozhkova, recently dismissed head of the Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Agency in Varna, in connection with the “Baba Alino” case.

She added that the institution cannot be blamed for actions that are not within its legal responsibilities. Bozhkova stated she will file a defamation lawsuit against Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov.

Bozhkova said she is being accused of insufficient oversight over employees who entered data related to buildings, including a failure to review aerial photographs available in the system.

She also emphasized that full access to the cadastral information system is available not only to cadastre officials, but also to notaries, municipal employees, and other authorized public administration users.

"Baba Alino" Case: Varna Court Imposes “Signature” Measure on Former Chief Architect of Primorski Municipality