Bansko Resort Face Labour Shortage Ahead of Winter Season

Before the start of the winter season in the resort of Bansko and the region there is a hunger for workers in the hotel and restaurant industry. Between 4,000 and 5,000 employees are needed for various positions. The most difficult positions to find are well-trained young people to fill positions requiring direct communication with customers. So far the problem has been solved by recruiting workers from countries such as India and Nepal.

At one traditional tavern in Bansko, most of the staff this winter will be pensioners.

Yulia Popova, owner of a restaurant and guest house, said:

“There’s been a noticeable drop in interest among young people over time. There are several factors – it all starts at home, where work habits are formed. Young people today are differently oriented, and we can’t ignore the impact of automation. The digital world has had quite a negative effect in this regard – people have simply stopped communicating.”

In one local hotel, training is already under way for the upcoming season. Management is also relying on staff who worked at the seaside during the summer. In recent years, Bansko has been developing as a year-round destination, which has helped retain more employees.

Dimitar Kolev, general manager of a hotel complex, explained:

“Seasonal work requires proper preparation to ensure high standards and deliver an excellent product. Different generations need to be motivated in different ways – that’s very important. In the future, we must recognise that different age groups respond to different forms of motivation.” Kolev added:

“We’re now in the normal recruitment phase – we’re looking for housekeepers, receptionists, restaurant staff, bartenders, waiters, spa therapists, and both middle and senior management. In December, we expect to hire spa therapists from Asia, which will enhance our service. We’re also working with Ukrainian employees, but the backbone of our team remains local.”

Hotels and restaurants at the foot of the Pirin Mountains say they are ready for Bulgaria’s official transition to the euro. They are advising guests celebrating New Year’s Eve to use card payments for greater convenience and security.