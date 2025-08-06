БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Задържаха трима с 10 000 фалшиви евро в София (СНИМКИ)
Battle Against the Fire in Sakar: Situation Calm, Aerial Support Ready to Resume if Needed

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Снимка: БТА

The wildfire that broke out on Monday near the villages of Dositeevo and Kolarovo in the Harmanli region has now spread to over 10,000 decares. The Mayor of Harmanli Municipality, Maria Kirkova, has declared a partial state of emergency. Yesterday, the BG-ALERT system was activated to warn residents in Dositeevo that evacuation might become necessary.

Firefighters and forestry officials, supported by heavy tracked machinery, a helicopter, and two aircraft, have been battling the fire front spreading northeast of Dositeevo towards the village of Yerusalimovo and the Maritsa Motorway.

This morning in the village of Dositeevo, the situation appeared calm. That was not the case last night, when the village was under threat of evacuation—though ultimately, evacuation was not required.

Mitko Chakalov, Director of the Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service – Haskovo:

“At present, the situation is calm. The fire front that yesterday threatened to reach the village has been partially contained. We are constructing a firebreak ahead of it, so that if it flares up again during the day, we can counteract it. Fire engines are stationed to protect the village and prevent the fire from advancing in that direction. The aerial support—with two planes and one helicopter—helped reduce the fire’s intensity. If the situation worsens, we expect them to assist again today.”

Yesterday, the Regional Governor of Haskovo activated the BG-ALERT system due to the wildfire’s dangerous proximity to the village of Dositeevo. A partial state of emergency was declared in Harmanli Municipality.

Stefka Zdravkova, Regional Governor of Haskovo:

“We were prepared for evacuation if it had become necessary. All services were on standby. It was particularly threatening in the late afternoon due to extremely strong winds. The wind is picking up again now. It was a very tense situation. Fortunately, we didn’t need to evacuate, but we were ready. With the heavy equipment that’s now been on site since last night, and all the personnel working here today, we hope to bring the fire under control.”

Volunteers have also been called in and are available to support the firefighting teams. Everyone is hoping that the wind does not worsen the situation further.

Последвайте ни

