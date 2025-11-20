Because of Flood Risk: Bulgaria’s Construction Watchdog Orders Removal of Illegal Works in Kozluka Riverbed

The Directorate for National Construction Control (DNCC) has issued an order for the removal of illegal construction activities carried out in the bed of the Kozluка River, in the area between Emona and Sveti Vlas (on the Southern Black Sea coast).

The site involves an alteration of the river course and the dumping of earth embankments, all undertaken without the required permits under the Spatial Development Act and creating conditions that could lead to flooding.

The violation concerns land forming part of the coastal strip near Kozluка Beach, within the municipality of Nesebar. According to the official documentation, the construction has been classified as unlawful and should be removed.

The Regional Directorate for National Construction Control in Burgas has begun procedures to notify the affected owners and parties, after which actions to enforce the order will be undertaken.