Body of Man Found Buried on Outskirts of Krivina

The body of a man has been found buried on the outskirts of Krivina village (Western Bulgaria), the Ministry of Interior said on February 26.

Three individuals, known to the man, have been detained on suspicion. The arrested individuals have previous criminal records.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death and the involvement of each of the detainees will be clarified, the Ministery of Interior added.

