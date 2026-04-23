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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Borislav Sarafov Returned to the Post of Director of the National Investigation Service

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Борислав Сарафов
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Borislav Sarafov has returned to his post as director of the National Investigation Service after resigning as acting Prosecutor General of Bulgaria.

National network of prosecutors and investigators was set up today, April 23, to tackle intellectual property crime and cybercrimes.

“The establishment of the national network was attended by acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova, Borislav Sarafov, director of the National Investigation Service, experts from the US Department of Justice and the US embassies in Sofia and Bucharest, academics and experts in intellectual property and combating cybercrime, as well as representatives of state institutions and organisations,” the Prosecutor's Office said in an official statement.

***

Sarafov submitted his resignation on 22 April 2026, saying he had made the decision earlier but delayed announcing it to avoid destabilising the prosecution service during political crisis. He will continue in his previous roles as deputy prosecutor general and head of the National Investigation Service.

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