Borislav Sarafov to Remain Acting Prosecutor General after July 21

Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Снимка: BTA/archive

The Prosecutorial Chamber of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on July 9 decided that Borislav Sarafov will continue serving as Acting Prosecutor General.

This decision follows recent amendments to the Judicial System Act, which stipulate that in the event of early termination or expiration of the term of the Prosecutor General, the Chair of the Supreme Court of Cassation, or the Chair of the Supreme Administrative Court, an acting official is to be appointed. Under the new rules, no individual may serve in an acting capacity for more than six months, regardless of any interruptions during the term.

The texts were voted on 15 January and entered into force on 21 January.

The legislative amendments were passed on January 15 and came into effect on January 21, 2025. However, the Council argued that the law does not apply retroactively and therefore does not affect Sarafov’s initial appointment, which was made on June 16, 2023.

