Bozhidar Bozhanov of "Yes, Bulgaria”: I Voted for the Truth Because Lies Cause Division

“I voted for the truth, because lies bring division, while the truth is the only thing that can unite the nation.” This was stated to journalists by Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria”, who cast his vote in the presidential election at the Alphonse de Lamartine French Language Secondary School in the capital.

“I voted to ensure that Bulgaria’s European path remains secure and unwavering,” Bozhanov said. He added that he had voted for Bulgaria to be strong, prosperous and secure amid the uncertain international situation.

Photos: BTA

Asked how Bulgaria could be secure in the face of attacks in the Black Sea, Bozhanov said that Bulgaria was part of the strongest alliances in the world and should be a fully-fledged member of those alliances. In his view, when assistance is offered to us – for example, to destroy Russian Federation naval drones – we should make use of it rather than wait for them to sink ships, which is one of the possible explanations for what happened. The French aircraft detected the drone in question, but no response was forthcoming from Bulgaria. This is a hypothesis, not a confirmed fact, which is why we are also calling for a parliamentary hearing, Bozhidar Bozhanov said.

Asked about the state budget, Bozhanov said it had still not been submitted to Parliament, which was a breach of the law, and a deliberate one. He said the loss of public trust in the governing parties, which had also affected their candidate, was partly due to their timid fight against corruption, but mainly because their promises to tackle rising prices had not been fulfilled at all. In his view, the budget would be yet another example of economic policy falling short, which was why it had been postponed until after the elections.