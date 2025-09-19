Brutal Murder in Varna: Victim's Son Detained

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his 48-year-old mother, whose body was discovered yesterday in the 'Chaika' residential neighbourhood of Varna. He has been taken into custody.

Brutal Murder in Varna: Man Repeatedly Stabs 48-Year-Old Woman in the Heart

Today, the Regional Court granted the prosecution’s request to impose a permanent detention order. The court also approved that the accused be transferred to the psychiatric hospital within Lovech Prison for evaluation.

An autopsy confirmed that the victim died as a result of stab wounds to the heart. The motive behind the killing is still under investigation.

There is evidence that the suspect had been using high-risk narcotics. The court’s decision is subject to appeal.