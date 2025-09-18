БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
НА ЖИВО: Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета...
Пловдив затваря центъра за движение на стари коли
Щетите от пожара в Пирин са за над 16 милиона лева
Проф. Ива Христова: Ваксината срещу варицела ще намали...
Без вода в 7 квартала на София
Brutal Murder in Varna: Man Repeatedly Stabs 48-Year-Old Woman in the Heart

жестоко убийство варна мъж намушкал многократно годишна жена сърцето

Brutal murder shocks residents of Varna’s “Chaika” district. This morning, the body of a woman was discovered near Block №4. The incident was reported shortly before 5:00 a.m. on September 18.

It has been established that the cause of death was stab wounds to the heart area. According to BNT, a suspect has already been identified.

The victim and the perpetrator were known to each other. The woman was 48 years old. Witness interviews and forensic examinations are planned. The investigation is being led by the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office.

Plovdiv Closes Downtown for Old Car Traffic
Plovdiv Closes Downtown for Old Car Traffic
Is It Possible to Have a "Day Without Road Deaths" in Our Country? Is It Possible to Have a "Day Without Road Deaths" in Our Country?
Police Officer Dies in Central Sofia Police Officer Dies in Central Sofia
Temporary Traffic Changes in Sofia on 22 September for European Mobility Week 2025 and Car-Free Day Temporary Traffic Changes in Sofia on 22 September for European Mobility Week 2025 and Car-Free Day
For 90 Days: Parts of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” District to Be Without Hot Water and Heating from October Until New Year For 90 Days: Parts of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” District to Be Without Hot Water and Heating from October Until New Year
Mayor of Ognyanovo Threatened Over Illegal Mineral Water Drilling? Mayor of Ognyanovo Threatened Over Illegal Mineral Water Drilling?
НА ЖИВО: Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета „Желязков“
НА ЖИВО: Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета...
Жестоко убийство във Варна: Мъж е намушкал многократно 48-годишна жена в сърцето Жестоко убийство във Варна: Мъж е намушкал многократно 48-годишна жена в сърцето
Пловдив затваря центъра за движение на стари коли Пловдив затваря центъра за движение на стари коли
Щетите от пожара в Пирин са за над 16 милиона лева Щетите от пожара в Пирин са за над 16 милиона лева
Асоциацията на прокурорите за делото на Благомир Коцев: Границата...
Парламентът прие на първо четене промените в Закона за НСО
"Ние сме като две ноти в един акорд": Кралско пиршество...
Делото срещу Рангел Бизюрев беше отложено
