Brutal Murder in Varna: Man Repeatedly Stabs 48-Year-Old Woman in the Heart

Brutal murder shocks residents of Varna’s “Chaika” district. This morning, the body of a woman was discovered near Block №4. The incident was reported shortly before 5:00 a.m. on September 18.

It has been established that the cause of death was stab wounds to the heart area. According to BNT, a suspect has already been identified.

The victim and the perpetrator were known to each other. The woman was 48 years old. Witness interviews and forensic examinations are planned. The investigation is being led by the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office.