BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts

I strongly condemn today's acts of vandalism by "Vazrazhdane" in front of the European Commission's office in Sofia. This is not the face of Bulgaria; it is an anti-Bulgarian and anti-democratic act. It poses a significant risk to Bulgaria's public image as a country with a clear European profile and seeks to impose fear and division in our society. This was stated by Atanas Zafirov, chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, in a position released today, February 22.

"I want to clearly state that Bulgaria is Europe – historically, culturally, and civilizationally, it belongs to the European political, economic, moral, and cultural system. Moreover, Bulgaria has made a significant contribution to shaping it. Bulgaria will be part of the Eurozone when it is ready to contribute to the stability and prosperity of this European space. The fact that we all ask questions – about our own readiness, as well as the state and future of our Union – does not mean we should set fire to and desecrate its institutions. There are democratic, ethical, and human ways to engage in dialogue and express disagreement. Freedom of expression is unquestionable, but it ends where it begins to hurt, desecrate, insult, or defame the positions and morality of other individuals and institutions," Zafirov further wrote.

The BSP chairman believes that these are actions by a "handful of loud, self-absorbed political opportunists."

"This is why I do not accept the actions of a handful of loud, self-absorbed political opportunists whose goal is to assert themselves through extreme actions and cast doubt on the European and democratic profile of Bulgarians and our society. The hypocrisy and lack of sound judgment of those who incite such acts are evident from the fact that Bulgarian police officers – people who embody the Bulgarian state and order – were harmed. The very same state that is supposedly so important to "Vazrazhdane". Should we assume that in their ideal state, any opinion or action they dislike will be met with blood and fire? You've gone too far, you've overplayed your hand, and you've crossed a boundary that is both civilizational and moral. You owe an apology to both Bulgarians and to Europe."

Six people were arrested after tensions escalated outside the Sofia office of the European Commission during a protest, organized by "Vazrazhdane'' party, on Saturday, February 22. Ten police officers were injured.

Supporters of "Vazrazhdane", protesting against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, threw red paint, eggs and firecrackers at the building and the door of the office was set alight.

