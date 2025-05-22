Bulgaria's Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov Participates in a Conference of EU Chief Prosecutors in Budapest

Borislav Sarafov, Acting Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria, is participating in the 16th Conference of the Network of Chief Prosecutors of the EU Member States (NADAL), currently taking place in Budapest.

The conference agenda includes key topics such as combating cybercrime, the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation in justice, and addressing environmental crimes through domestic, European, and international actions. The event was officially opened by Hungarian Prosecutor General Péter Polt and Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament László Kövér.

In addition to chief prosecutors and equivalent institutions at the supreme courts of the EU Member States, the conference is attended by representatives from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the European Commission, Eurojust, the European Judicial Training Network, and the International Association of Prosecutors.

The Network of EU Chief Prosecutors aims to establish direct communication among the heads of prosecution services of the EU countries and to discuss current issues related to criminal law cooperation and the effective implementation of EU law. The network is named in honor of former French Prosecutor General Jean-Louis Nadal, who initiated its founding in Vienna in 2008.