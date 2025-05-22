БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Жените живеят по-дълго от мъжете във всички области на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
"Тренд": 59% от българите са "за"...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Трус с магнитуд 6,1 удари остров Крит
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Стрелба във Вашингтон: Двама служители на израелското...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov Participates in a Conference of EU Chief Prosecutors in Budapest

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Запази
промените съдебната власт блокират депутатите избора борислав сарафов главен прокурор
Снимка: BTA/archive

Borislav Sarafov, Acting Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria, is participating in the 16th Conference of the Network of Chief Prosecutors of the EU Member States (NADAL), currently taking place in Budapest.

The conference agenda includes key topics such as combating cybercrime, the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation in justice, and addressing environmental crimes through domestic, European, and international actions. The event was officially opened by Hungarian Prosecutor General Péter Polt and Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament László Kövér.

In addition to chief prosecutors and equivalent institutions at the supreme courts of the EU Member States, the conference is attended by representatives from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the European Commission, Eurojust, the European Judicial Training Network, and the International Association of Prosecutors.

The Network of EU Chief Prosecutors aims to establish direct communication among the heads of prosecution services of the EU countries and to discuss current issues related to criminal law cooperation and the effective implementation of EU law. The network is named in honor of former French Prosecutor General Jean-Louis Nadal, who initiated its founding in Vienna in 2008.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
1
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Георги Семерджиев получи 20 години затвор за зверската катастрофа на "Черни връх"
2
Георги Семерджиев получи 20 години затвор за зверската катастрофа...
"Локали" нападнаха момче на спирка на автобус
3
"Локали" нападнаха момче на спирка на автобус
Матурата по БЕЛ - как са се справили зрелостниците?
4
Матурата по БЕЛ - как са се справили зрелостниците?
Тежка катастрофа със загинал на магистралата "Тракия"
5
Тежка катастрофа със загинал на магистралата "Тракия"
БНТ с 6 отличия на наградите за чиста журналистика Web Report
6
БНТ с 6 отличия на наградите за чиста журналистика Web Report

Най-четени

Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък, метро ще има
1
Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък,...
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
2
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се очаква тази вечер
3
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се...
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
4
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
5
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
6
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...

More from: Bulgaria

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Is in Rome, Will Meet with Giorgia Meloni Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Is in Rome, Will Meet with Giorgia Meloni
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
"Trend" poll: 59% of Bulgarians are "for" Radev's referendum "Trend" poll: 59% of Bulgarians are "for" Radev's referendum
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Rossen Zhelyazkov: We Are Confident That Bulgaria Meets All the Criteria for Euro Adoption Rossen Zhelyazkov: We Are Confident That Bulgaria Meets All the Criteria for Euro Adoption
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Bulgarian Railways Offers a Special Retro Train Journey on International Children's Day Bulgarian Railways Offers a Special Retro Train Journey on International Children's Day
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Renowned Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Has Been Awarded the 2025 Vilenica International Literary Prize Renowned Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Has Been Awarded the 2025 Vilenica International Literary Prize
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

Водещи новини

14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на мигранти в Гърция
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния ден или на празник в храма Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния ден или на празник в храма
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Даниел Митов: Култът към мутрите, чалгата и скъпите коли доведе до феномена "локалите" Даниел Митов: Култът към мутрите, чалгата и скъпите коли доведе до феномена "локалите"
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Говорителят на българската делегация в НАТО: Не е имало хакерска атака, нито изтичане на информация Говорителят на българската делегация в НАТО: Не е имало хакерска атака, нито изтичане на информация
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Жените живеят по-дълго от мъжете във всички области на страната,...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
"Тренд": 59% от българите са "за" референдума...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
91-годишен мъж уби зет си с пистолет край Поморие
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Засилват сигурността на израелските посолства по света
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ