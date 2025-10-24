Bulgaria's Energy Minister Assures Citizens of Stable Fuel Supplies Amid U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil Companies

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov reassured citizens that fuel supplies for domestic consumption are fully secured through the end of the year. His statement followed a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov, convened in response to the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil.
Bulgarians need not worry, as fuel supplies for domestic consumption are secured, said Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov on October 24 following a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov on the U.S. sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil. The Prime Minister was briefed on the full situation, and measures were outlined in view of the newly created situation..
"At the moment the government has a clear plan of action. I, as a line minister, will activate this plan concerning oil and petroleum product supplies, which consists of several phases. The first phase involves inspection and monitoring, in cooperation with the Agency for the Storage of Strategic Reserves, to review all quantities. The second phase includes preventive measures, engaging all stakeholders in discussions and developing a concrete plan,” explained Stankov.
The minister also called on the opposition not to exaggerate the issue or play on public fears.
Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev added that the Burgas refinery is a strategic national security facility, and additional security measures have been implemented, including manpower and contingency measures in light of recent incidents across Europe.
“This is not a cause for panic, but a call to increase vigilance, update risk assessments, and take appropriate actions by the responsible services. Bulgaria is not alone — several other European countries also have refineries affected by these sanctions. In close cooperation with our European partners, we are preparing mechanisms to address the situation according to the new circumstances. Existing plans from two years ago are outdated, so the government is developing a new strategy to manage the situation.
“We are in contact with our American partners, including the agency imposing the sanctions, to ensure their proper implementation while guaranteeing the continued operation of the refinery. Political opportunism on this matter is not responsible governance. There is no need to spread fear among the public. Europe, and part of it specifically, faces a new situation, and together with our partners, we are seeking adequate solutions to secure long-term supplies. The key development is the inclusion of the largest refinery in the sanctions list, creating a dynamic situation with multiple dimensions,” explained Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev.