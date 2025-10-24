Bulgaria's Energy Minister Assures Citizens of Stable Fuel Supplies Amid U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil Companies

Bulgarians need not worry, as fuel supplies for domestic consumption are secured, said Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov on October 24 following a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov on the U.S. sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil. The Prime Minister was briefed on the full situation, and measures were outlined in view of the newly created situation..

"At the moment the government has a clear plan of action. I, as a line minister, will activate this plan concerning oil and petroleum product supplies, which consists of several phases. The first phase involves inspection and monitoring, in cooperation with the Agency for the Storage of Strategic Reserves, to review all quantities. The second phase includes preventive measures, engaging all stakeholders in discussions and developing a concrete plan,” explained Stankov.

The minister also called on the opposition not to exaggerate the issue or play on public fears.

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev added that the Burgas refinery is a strategic national security facility, and additional security measures have been implemented, including manpower and contingency measures in light of recent incidents across Europe.