БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Невольо, невольо": Когато институциите не...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Пореден "рекорд" на магистралата - нагъл шофьор...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov: Security Guarantees for Ukraine Should Include the Support of European and Euro-Atlantic partners

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Запази

After the meeting with the "Coalition of the Willing"

Желязков - коалиция на желаещите

Security guarantees for Ukraine should encompass sustained support from both European and Euro-Atlantic partners, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said during videoconference of EU heads of state and government on August 19.

The leaders discussed the outcomes of yesterday’s meeting in Washington on Ukraine.

“Our immediate priority should remain the full and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Zhelyazkov stressed. He welcomed the efforts of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

Zhelyazkov was adamant that achieving a comprehensive peace in Ukraine is contingent on full respect for international law and the international order. Bulgaria, together with its EU partners and NATO allies, stands ready to contribute to the establishment of a framework for a just and lasting peace, he added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
1
Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
2
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
3
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
4
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
Володимир Зеленски пристигна в Белия дом за разговори с Тръмп
5
Володимир Зеленски пристигна в Белия дом за разговори с Тръмп
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно оборудване
6
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
3
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
4
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Politics

Bulgaria's GERB Leader Borissov: Our Long-Term Goal Should Be Sustainable Peace in Ukraine
Bulgaria's GERB Leader Borissov: Our Long-Term Goal Should Be Sustainable Peace in Ukraine
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Participates in “Coalition of the Willing” Video Conference Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Participates in “Coalition of the Willing” Video Conference
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
'MRF–New Beginning' PG Leader Calls for Emergency Parliamentary Meeting on Water Crisis 'MRF–New Beginning' PG Leader Calls for Emergency Parliamentary Meeting on Water Crisis
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva Proposes Maria Filipova as Deputy Ombudsman Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva Proposes Maria Filipova as Deputy Ombudsman
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
GERB Leader Boyko Borissov on Political Synchrony, ‘Bandit Privatisation’ and the ‘Makeshift’ Structure GERB Leader Boyko Borissov on Political Synchrony, ‘Bandit Privatisation’ and the ‘Makeshift’ Structure
Чете се за: 07:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Равносметката след разговорите в Белия дом: Ще има ли среща Путин - Зеленски? (ОБЗОР)
Равносметката след разговорите в Белия дом: Ще има ли среща Путин -...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
По света
"Невольо, невольо": Когато институциите не помагат - сам си правиш пътни знаци "Невольо, невольо": Когато институциите не помагат - сам си правиш пътни знаци
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Пореден "рекорд" на магистралата - нагъл шофьор кара с 218 км/ч Пореден "рекорд" на магистралата - нагъл шофьор кара с 218 км/ч
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
"За хората няма резервни части": Симулираха удар между кола и автобус с 200 км/ч "За хората няма резервни части": Симулираха удар между кола и автобус с 200 км/ч
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Общество
МЗ: Линейката, която първа се отзовава за детето в Несебър, е била...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ „Хемус“ в...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ