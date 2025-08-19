Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov: Security Guarantees for Ukraine Should Include the Support of European and Euro-Atlantic partners

Security guarantees for Ukraine should encompass sustained support from both European and Euro-Atlantic partners, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said during videoconference of EU heads of state and government on August 19.

The leaders discussed the outcomes of yesterday’s meeting in Washington on Ukraine.

“Our immediate priority should remain the full and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Zhelyazkov stressed. He welcomed the efforts of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

Zhelyazkov was adamant that achieving a comprehensive peace in Ukraine is contingent on full respect for international law and the international order. Bulgaria, together with its EU partners and NATO allies, stands ready to contribute to the establishment of a framework for a just and lasting peace, he added.