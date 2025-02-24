НОВИНИ
Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov will participate via video link in a conference in Kyiv, organised by President Zelensky

премиерът желязков участва видео връзка конференция киев организирана зеленски
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:09, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will participate in a conference marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the cabinet's press office said on February 24. The forum is organised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. European Union leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, will be in Kyiv, while some European leaders, including Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, will join the conference via video link.

Today, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will reaffirm Bulgaria's support for Ukraine. During the video conference, he will also highlight the importance of the EU remaining united and consistent in its comprehensive support for Ukraine.

"Bulgaria is consistently engaged in the collective international efforts to support Kyiv by providing comprehensive assistance—political, military, economic, financial, humanitarian, and diplomatic. To date, Bulgaria, within its capabilities, has provided 10 packages of military-technical assistance, tailored to Ukraine's needs," the statement said.

