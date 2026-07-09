Bulgaria and Serbia Sign Agreement to Open New Kalotina 2–Gradina 2 Border Crossing

Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, and Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dačić on July 9 signed an intergovernmental memorandum on the establishment of a new joint border crossing, Kalotina 2–Gradina 2.

The project aims to significantly ease cross-border traffic, facilitate the movement of citizens and businesses, and improve transport connectivity between Bulgaria and Serbia. More than 5.45 million people and over 1.92 million vehicles passed through the Kalotina border crossing last year.

Minister Demerdzhiev stressed the need for joint efforts to develop and modernise border crossing points between the two countries. He said the border should guarantee security without creating unnecessary obstacles for citizens and businesses.

"It would be good for us to jointly determine which border crossings should be modernised next," he said, underlining the need for more frequent and active dialogue between the two countries. "We can speak to each other without an interpreter, but we do not speak often enough," Demerdzhiev added.

Mr Dačić described the border as strategically important for Serbia.

"For us, this border is very important. It must remain open for people and goods, while at the same time being properly protected to prevent illegal activities," he said.

During the visit, the two ministers also held bilateral talks. Serbia was additionally represented by Minister without Portfolio Novica Tončev, who is responsible for municipal development and serves as co-chair of the Bulgarian-Serbian Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

The main topics of discussion included the development of border regions, strengthening security, and opportunities for joint action to combat illegal migration. The ministers also discussed issues concerning the Bulgarian national minority in the Republic of Serbia and the protection of the rights of Bulgarian communities living there.

"Relations between Bulgaria and Serbia are good, but they have considerable potential for further development," Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said, highlighting the political will to deepen bilateral cooperation. "We are close peoples and neighbouring countries. We share a common history and can identify many common interests, both for the present and for the future. When you won the Eurovision Song Contest, we celebrated as though the victory had been our own," Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić said.

Photos: BTA

Also attending on the Bulgarian side were Acting Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Chief Commissioner Lubomir Nikolov, Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov, Director of the General Directorate Border Police Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, and Bulgaria's Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia, Angel Angelov.