БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Правителството подкрепи новите санкции на ЕС, но отстоява...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Иван Демерджиев: Създадена е организация за екстрадицията...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Сръбският съд е разрешил екстрадицията на Стоян Мавродиев
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Почина певицата Бони Тейлър
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Румен Радев: България ще подкрепя Украйна според...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Отиде си поетесата Надежда Захариева
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria and Serbia Sign Agreement to Open New Kalotina 2–Gradina 2 Border Crossing

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
EN
Запази
българия сърбия подписаха меморандум новия гкпп bdquoкалотина 2ldquo ndash bdquoградина 2ldquo

Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, and Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dačić on July 9 signed an intergovernmental memorandum on the establishment of a new joint border crossing, Kalotina 2–Gradina 2.

The project aims to significantly ease cross-border traffic, facilitate the movement of citizens and businesses, and improve transport connectivity between Bulgaria and Serbia. More than 5.45 million people and over 1.92 million vehicles passed through the Kalotina border crossing last year.

Minister Demerdzhiev stressed the need for joint efforts to develop and modernise border crossing points between the two countries. He said the border should guarantee security without creating unnecessary obstacles for citizens and businesses.

"It would be good for us to jointly determine which border crossings should be modernised next," he said, underlining the need for more frequent and active dialogue between the two countries.

"We can speak to each other without an interpreter, but we do not speak often enough," Demerdzhiev added.

Mr Dačić described the border as strategically important for Serbia.

"For us, this border is very important. It must remain open for people and goods, while at the same time being properly protected to prevent illegal activities," he said.

During the visit, the two ministers also held bilateral talks. Serbia was additionally represented by Minister without Portfolio Novica Tončev, who is responsible for municipal development and serves as co-chair of the Bulgarian-Serbian Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

The main topics of discussion included the development of border regions, strengthening security, and opportunities for joint action to combat illegal migration. The ministers also discussed issues concerning the Bulgarian national minority in the Republic of Serbia and the protection of the rights of Bulgarian communities living there.

"Relations between Bulgaria and Serbia are good, but they have considerable potential for further development," Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said, highlighting the political will to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"We are close peoples and neighbouring countries. We share a common history and can identify many common interests, both for the present and for the future. When you won the Eurovision Song Contest, we celebrated as though the victory had been our own," Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić said.

Photos: BTA

Also attending on the Bulgarian side were Acting Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Chief Commissioner Lubomir Nikolov, Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov, Director of the General Directorate Border Police Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, and Bulgaria's Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia, Angel Angelov.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Почина певицата Бони Тейлър
2
Почина певицата Бони Тейлър
Гледайте четвъртфинала Франция – Мароко от 23:00 ч. по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
3
Гледайте четвъртфинала Франция – Мароко от 23:00 ч. по БНТ 1...
Стою Стоев: Ако се докаже, че Десислава Атанасова и Делян Пеевски са летели заедно до Дубай, тя трябва да подаде оставка
4
Стою Стоев: Ако се докаже, че Десислава Атанасова и Делян Пеевски...
Полицията издирва собственик на голям хлебозавод в Павликени
5
Полицията издирва собственик на голям хлебозавод в Павликени
БНТ почита паметта на поетесата Надежда Захариева
6
БНТ почита паметта на поетесата Надежда Захариева

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Намерено е живо едното от трите деца, изчезнали край брега на Струма, издирват се две деца на 8 и 11 г.
2
Намерено е живо едното от трите деца, изчезнали край брега на...
В сряда и четвъртък в страната ще има интензивни валежи, с бури и локални градушки
3
В сряда и четвъртък в страната ще има интензивни валежи, с бури и...
Психиатър по случая на 11-годишната Наталия: Ще се грижи за детето, това ще бъде неговата разменна монета
4
Психиатър по случая на 11-годишната Наталия: Ще се грижи за детето,...
Полиция и доброволци са по следите на отвлеченото дете, обикалят в района на Бързица
5
Полиция и доброволци са по следите на отвлеченото дете, обикалят в...
Кабинетът предлага таван от 20% за увеличението на таксите за платено обучение във вузовете
6
Кабинетът предлага таван от 20% за увеличението на таксите за...

More from: Politics

Prime Minister Radev and German Investors Discuss High Technologies, AI and 'Smart Cities'
Prime Minister Radev and German Investors Discuss High Technologies, AI and 'Smart Cities'
The Government Supported the New EU Sanctions Against Russia and Belarus But Maintained Its Objections on Three Issues The Government Supported the New EU Sanctions Against Russia and Belarus But Maintained Its Objections on Three Issues
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Bulgaria to Pay $1.414 Billion for Stryker Combat Vehicles Bulgaria to Pay $1.414 Billion for Stryker Combat Vehicles
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
GERB-UDF Proposes Social Media Ban for Under-16s GERB-UDF Proposes Social Media Ban for Under-16s
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
PM Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Will Support Ukraine To the Best of Its Ability, But This Year It Has No Means To Do So PM Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Will Support Ukraine To the Best of Its Ability, But This Year It Has No Means To Do So
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
PM Rumen Radev Met with Representatives of Westinghouse PM Rumen Radev Met with Representatives of Westinghouse
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Правителството подкрепи новите санкции на ЕС, но отстоява възраженията си по три теми
Правителството подкрепи новите санкции на ЕС, но отстоява...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Договорът с "Райнметал" под въпрос: Според управляващите има проблем с финансирането на проекта Договорът с "Райнметал" под въпрос: Според управляващите има проблем с финансирането на проекта
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
У нас
Разбиха склад с 50 000 вейпа без бандерол Разбиха склад с 50 000 вейпа без бандерол
Чете се за: 00:10 мин.
У нас
Близкият изток пламна отново: В Иран погребват аятолах Али Хаменей Близкият изток пламна отново: В Иран погребват аятолах Али Хаменей
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
По света
Демерджиев изпраща в парламента списъка с пътувалите с Пеевски, ДПС...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
У нас
Цените на горивата след новите удари в Близкия изток –...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Педофилът, охранител в училище, остава под домашен арест
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
На ритуал в Перперикон: Един от великите монголски шамани предрече...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ