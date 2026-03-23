БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
МВнР призова: Българите незабавно да напуснат Близкия...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Дъждовен и по-хладен април, валежи се очакват и около...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
"Тренд": 3,1 млн. избиратели ще отидат до...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Самолет се сблъска с пожарна на летище "Ла...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Asks EC for Help to Combat Disinformation Ahead of Early Elections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Запази
двама софиянци източили млн фишинг мейли заразили стотици компютри

Bulgaria has asked the European Commission for technical and expert assistance to counter disinformation and foreign interference ahead of the early parliamentary elections on 19 April.

The country’s permanent representation in Brussels confirmed to BNT that, at the request of carteaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski, a letter was sent to the European Commission and the EU External Action Service requesting activation of the Rapid Response System, which assists member states during pre-election periods.

Participation in the system is voluntary and includes tech companies, non-governmental organisations, and fact-checkers who quickly identify potential interference and disinformation campaigns. The system was previously activated last week in relation to parliamentary elections in Hungary on 12 April.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
1
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Дъждовен и по-хладен април, валежи се очакват и около Великден
2
Дъждовен и по-хладен април, валежи се очакват и около Великден
12-годишно дете и трима възрастни пострадаха при катастрофа на пътя Велико Търново – Русе
3
12-годишно дете и трима възрастни пострадаха при катастрофа на пътя...
Кризата в Близкия изток: НАТО работи за възстановяване на корабоплаването през Ормузкия проток
4
Кризата в Близкия изток: НАТО работи за възстановяване на...
Георги Милков: Тръмп често борави с външната политика като дилър на недвижими имоти
5
Георги Милков: Тръмп често борави с външната политика като дилър на...
Реал удари Атлетико в голов спектакъл в Мадрид
6
Реал удари Атлетико в голов спектакъл в Мадрид

Най-четени

Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален скрининг
1
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален...
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на 15-годишното момче заяви пълно доверие в работата на прокуратурата
2
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
3
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
4
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в София, смятат от БАБХ
5
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в...
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток, проблемът – в електромера
6
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток,...

More from: Politics

Caretaker PM: Government Preparing Measures to Tackle Rising Prices
Caretaker PM: Government Preparing Measures to Tackle Rising Prices
Caretaker Government Refers Bulgarian Parliament’s Decision over Board of Peace Ratification Plan to Constitutional Court Caretaker Government Refers Bulgarian Parliament’s Decision over Board of Peace Ratification Plan to Constitutional Court
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Foreign Ministry Urges Bulgarians Living in Six Middle Eastern Countries to Leave 'While They Still Can' as Situation on the Verge of 'Dramatic Deterioration' Foreign Ministry Urges Bulgarians Living in Six Middle Eastern Countries to Leave 'While They Still Can' as Situation on the Verge of 'Dramatic Deterioration'
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Five Parties Set to Enter Parliament if Elections Held Now, Polls Five Parties Set to Enter Parliament if Elections Held Now, Polls
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Bulgaria Expresses Deep Concern Over Events in Lebanon, Calls for Immediate De-escalation Bulgaria Expresses Deep Concern Over Events in Lebanon, Calls for Immediate De-escalation
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Caretaker PM Gyurov to Euronews: Signing of Board of Peace Charter Does Not Reflect the Political Consensus in Bulgaria Caretaker PM Gyurov to Euronews: Signing of Board of Peace Charter Does Not Reflect the Political Consensus in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
МВнР призова: Българите незабавно да напуснат Близкия изток, ситуацията е на прага на драматично влошаване МВнР призова: Българите незабавно да напуснат Близкия изток, ситуацията е на прага на драматично влошаване
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Посрещане на бронзовата олимпийска медалистка Лора Христова (ГАЛЕРИЯ) Посрещане на бронзовата олимпийска медалистка Лора Христова (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Спорт
Тръмп замразява ударите срещу Иран за пет дни Тръмп замразява ударите срещу Иран за пет дни
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
По света
Променена ли е ситуацията на фронта в Украйна - коментар на Михайло...
Чете се за: 26:40 мин.
По света
Шофьор на бус загина при катастрофа с тир на АМ "Тракия"
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Щастлива развръзка: Откриха четирима младежи, затънали с автомобил...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Предстои да се изяснят подробностите около дейността на склада за...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ