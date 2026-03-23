Bulgaria Asks EC for Help to Combat Disinformation Ahead of Early Elections

Bulgaria has asked the European Commission for technical and expert assistance to counter disinformation and foreign interference ahead of the early parliamentary elections on 19 April.

The country’s permanent representation in Brussels confirmed to BNT that, at the request of carteaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski, a letter was sent to the European Commission and the EU External Action Service requesting activation of the Rapid Response System, which assists member states during pre-election periods.

Participation in the system is voluntary and includes tech companies, non-governmental organisations, and fact-checkers who quickly identify potential interference and disinformation campaigns. The system was previously activated last week in relation to parliamentary elections in Hungary on 12 April.





