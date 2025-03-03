Bulgaria celebrates National Liberation Day

On 3rd of March, Bulgaria celebrates its national liberation from almost 500 years of Ottoman rule.

Since 1991 the Liberation Day is the national holiday of Bulgaria.

On this date in 1878, the Peace Treaty of San Stefano (a small town near Istanbul) was signed, which put an end to the Russo-Turkish war of 1877-1878 and marked the re-establishment of Bulgaria as a sovereign state.

As part of the tradition, every year, solemn ceremonies along with cultural shows and street parades are held throughout the country, particularly in cities and towns, where key battles took place in the Russo-Turkish War. During the ceremonies, a list of names is read out in remembrance of those who gave their lives in the fight for independence, followed by firework displays.

The main celebrations take place at the historic Shipka Peak. At 11:30 AM, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Monument of Freedom.

At 11:00 AM, a military ceremony for the raising of the national flag will take place at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in the centre of Sofia, and it will be broadcast live by BNT.

The culmination of the celebrations for the national holiday will be the ceremonial fireworks display at the National Assembly Square, which will also be broadcast live by BNT at 18:30.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News