Bulgaria Elected a Member of UNESCO's Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Bulgaria has been elected to one of UNESCO’s most important bodies – the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage – for the 2026–2030 term, the Ministry of Culture announced on June 18.

The election took place during the 11th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Paris, attended by Bulgaria's Minister of Culture, Evtim Miloshev.

In his address to the forum, Minister Miloshev highlighted Bulgaria’s contribution to UNESCO’s work and the country's commitment to serving as an active and constructive member of the Committee.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria's ratification of the Convention, and this success is a testament to the confidence placed in our country in the field of safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. It is also recognition of the expertise and experience that we share with our partners. "To date, Bulgaria has nine elements inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, including the Nestinarstvo fire-dancing ritual, the Mummersi Festival 'Surva', the Martenitsa tradition, and Bulgarian bagpipe culture, among others," the minister said.

Evtim Miloshev invited UNESCO Director-General Prof. Khaled El-Enany to visit Bulgaria on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the country's membership of the organisation.

During their meeting, Miloshev and Prof. El-Enany discovered that both had previously served as tourism ministers in their respective countries and they both have a favourite footballer – Mohamed Salah.

The minister also held meetings with Nayef Al Fayez, the newly appointed Assistant Director-General for Culture; Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre; and Mariya Gabriel, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information.