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Bulgaria Gets Six-Month Extension of Lukoil Sanctions Waiver

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Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
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скринингов комитет проучва евентуален инвеститор активите лукойл българия продават

Bulgaria has received a six-month extension of its exemption for Lukoil, according to the government press office.

The decision is set out in a licence issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The waiver was granted two weeks ahead of the 29 April deadline previously set for Bulgaria.

The licence allows transactions involving certain Bulgarian entities linked to Lukoil to continue.

The announcement from OFAC follows a call between caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which took place on Thursday, 9 April.

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