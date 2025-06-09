БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на...
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Без лиценз е работил домът за възрастни в Говедарци
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Експертиза установява с какво са упоявани възрастните...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Is Very Close to Joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
EN
Запази

An evaluation from the US President Donald Trump's administration is expected in December,

даниел митов българия близо включване програмата безвизово пътуване сащ

Bulgaria is very close to being included in the US visa waiver programme, Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, wrote on Facebook on June 9.

"Bulgaria is very close to being included in the US visa-free travel programme. We are making this a top priority, and our government proudly reports significant progress. I emphasised this in my conversation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary, Christopher Pratt,” Mitov wrote.

He concluded his working visit to the United States with meetings at the Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. The delegation also included the directors of the General Directorate “National Police,” General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime, and Border Police – Chief Commissioners Zahari Vaskov, Boyan Raev, and Anton Zlatanov.

“A new trilateral meeting between the U.S., the European Commission, and Bulgaria will begin this week to discuss technical issues from the work plan. In December, the administration of President Donald Trump is expected to issue its assessment of the progress made. I hope this will be a positive one, allowing us to successfully complete the path we began together many years ago. I invited representatives of the Department of Homeland Security to conduct a mission in Bulgaria to assess our readiness for entry into the programme. With Under Secretary Pratt, we also discussed security issues at two of the busiest borders in the world – the Bulgarian-Turkish and the U.S.-Mexican borders,” Mitov stated.

“At the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, I met with its Director, Thad Osterhout. Over the past four years of political stagnation and instability, Bulgaria lost its clear direction. But since January, we have had a stable and regular government determined to fulfill its mandate and restore Bulgaria’s position as a serious partner, both to the United States and within the European Union. I emphasised that the Ministry of Interior, in close cooperation with the Bureau’s staff in Sofia, will be a reliable partner in identifying and countering potential threats – both to Bulgarian society and to U.S. citizens and diplomats working in our country,” the Minister added.

Photos: Daniel Mitov's Facebook profile

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Обиск в дом за възрастни в Говедарци, свързан с "къщите на ужасите" (СНИМКИ)
1
Обиск в дом за възрастни в Говедарци, свързан с "къщите на...
Операция "Паяжина": Когато дроновете пренаписват историята
2
Операция "Паяжина": Когато дроновете пренаписват историята
Банкоматите и еврото: Как ще работят машините след 1 януари 2026 година?
3
Банкоматите и еврото: Как ще работят машините след 1 януари 2026...
Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу имотните измами
4
Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу...
"Къщите на ужасите" в с.Ягода - кой стои зад схемата "стаи под наем"?
5
"Къщите на ужасите" в с.Ягода - кой стои зад схемата...
Дете е с опасност за живота след инцидент на плажа в Приморско
6
Дете е с опасност за живота след инцидент на плажа в Приморско

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
2
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
3
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
4
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
6
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...

More from: Politics

President Radev: The Two Convergence Reports Are a Joy for Those in Power, but a Concern for the People
President Radev: The Two Convergence Reports Are a Joy for Those in Power, but a Concern for the People
PM Zhelyazkov Met with EP Rapporteur on Bulgaria’s Preparedness for Euro Area Membership, Eva Maydell PM Zhelyazkov Met with EP Rapporteur on Bulgaria’s Preparedness for Euro Area Membership, Eva Maydell
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
GERB Leader accused “We Continue the Change” of Attempting to Sabotage the Adoption of the Euro Through Their Planned Vote of No Confidence GERB Leader accused “We Continue the Change” of Attempting to Sabotage the Adoption of the Euro Through Their Planned Vote of No Confidence
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
BNB Governor: Bulgaria Will Not Lose Its Foreign Exchange Reserves Upon Entering the Eurozone BNB Governor: Bulgaria Will Not Lose Its Foreign Exchange Reserves Upon Entering the Eurozone
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
'MRF - New Beginning' Leader, Peevski, Files Complaint with Prosecutor’s Office Against 'Vazrazhdane' Leader Kostadinov Over Threats 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader, Peevski, Files Complaint with Prosecutor’s Office Against 'Vazrazhdane' Leader Kostadinov Over Threats
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Kiselova, Dombrovskis, and Zaharieva: Positive Convergence Reports Unveil New Economic Prospects Kiselova, Dombrovskis, and Zaharieva: Positive Convergence Reports Unveil New Economic Prospects
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората, настанени в "къщите на ужасите"
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората,...
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
У нас
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3 милиона лева на "Капитан Андреево" Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3 милиона лева на "Капитан Андреево"
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Първите бойни дежурства на нашите F-16 ще са догодина Първите бойни дежурства на нашите F-16 ще са догодина
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранен полицай Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранен полицай
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Спад на цените на храните - къде има поевтиняване
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Даниел Митов: България е много близо до включване в програмата за...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Проф. Николай Габровски: Трябва да се ограничи скоростта на...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Предстои доставка на нови 320 джипа за армията
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ