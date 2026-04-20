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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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Bulgaria Marks 150 Years Since the Outbreak of the April Uprising

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Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
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The day will be non-educational but presence will be required for the pupils

въстановки априлската епопея копривщица клисура отбелязаха паметния подвиг борците свобода

April 20, 2026 marks 150 years since the outbreak of the April Uprising. Commemorations and historical re-enactments will take place across the country to mark the anniversary of the landmark events of 1876.

Students from all over the country will mark the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising with various initiatives such as literary and musical programmes, student competitions, exhibitions and open lessons. The day at schools will be without classes, but attendance will still be required for students.

Torchlight processions will mark 150 years since the April epic in Burgas, Shumen, Targovishte and Panagyurishte.

Museum sites in Sliven will offer free admission today.

Ruse will mark the anniversary with a historical re-enactment in the square in front of the Pantheon of National Revival Heroes.

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