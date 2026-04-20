Bulgaria Marks 150 Years Since the Outbreak of the April Uprising

April 20, 2026 marks 150 years since the outbreak of the April Uprising. Commemorations and historical re-enactments will take place across the country to mark the anniversary of the landmark events of 1876.

Students from all over the country will mark the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising with various initiatives such as literary and musical programmes, student competitions, exhibitions and open lessons. The day at schools will be without classes, but attendance will still be required for students.

Torchlight processions will mark 150 years since the April epic in Burgas, Shumen, Targovishte and Panagyurishte.

Museum sites in Sliven will offer free admission today.

Ruse will mark the anniversary with a historical re-enactment in the square in front of the Pantheon of National Revival Heroes.