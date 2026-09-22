Bulgaria Marks Independence Day: Veliko Tarnovo Is the Centere of Official Celebrations

Bulgaria marks 118 years since the declaration of its Independence. The centre of the celebrations is Bulgaria's old capital, Veliko Tarnovo. As part of the tradition, the commemorations began at the Church of the Forty Martyrs in the former capital, where the Manifesto of Independence was first read in 1908.

118 years after 22 September 1908, when Prince Ferdinand, the then Prime Minister Aleksandar Malinov and the cabinet ministers declared Bulgaria's independence from the Ottoman Empire, effectively rejecting the decisions of the Congress of Berlin, a solemn service was first held at the Church of the Forty Martyrs in Veliko Tarnovo.

It was attended by National Assembly Speaker Mihaela Dotsova, who reflected on the meaning of independence today.

Mihaela Dotsova, Speaker of the National Assembly: "Independence is defended every day with great wisdom, firm resolve and a great deal of effort. Nothing can be taken for granted and everything depends on us. And the way we defend our independence today is by protecting our national interests in every one of our actions, both in domestic policy and in international policy."

The Manifesto of Independence was read to the people of Veliko Tarnovo 118 years ago on the historic Tsarevets Hill. Today, many people from across the country came to the site – some to teach their children about history, others to pay tribute to this distinctly Bulgarian act.

– The Bulgarian people should be united, honour their national holidays, and move forward with courage and pride. – I want to teach the children patriotism and love of country. – We have brought him here for the second year now, and he was here last year as well, so that he can develop and strengthen his love for our Bulgaria. – We must remember our history and understand that it is very important for us to be independent.

Photos: BNT, BTA

The national flag was raised on the historic hill in a military ceremony. The celebrations continue throughout the day, with the highlight coming this evening at 7.30pm, when a ceremonial military parade, roll call and fireworks display will be held in the square at the foot of the Tsarevets hill. The Bulgarian National Television will broadcast the ceremony live.

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The independence of Bulgaria from the Ottoman Empire was proclaimed on 22 September by Prince Ferdinand of Bulgaria.

In 1878, when liberated from Ottoman rule, Bulgaria was granted autonomy as the Principality of Bulgaria. Thirty years later, the independence of Bulgaria was formally proclaimed at the Holy Forty Martyrs Church in the old capital, Veliko Tarnovo. As a result, Bulgaria's status was promoted to that of a kingdom. Ferdinand adopted the title of Tsar (King).

Bulgaria's declaration of independence was followed by Austria-Hungary's annexation of Bosnia and Herzegovina the following day.

Bulgaria responded to the Ottoman Empire’s threats of war with military mobilisation but at the same time declared readiness for peaceful settlement. With the joint violation of the Treaty of Berlin, both by Sofia and Vienna, and because the Great Powers were not ready for a large-scale war, the efforts were focused on diplomatic recognition of Bulgaria’s independence.

The independence of Bulgaria was internationally recognised by the Great Powers in the spring of 1909.

Bulgaria's Liberation from five centuries of Ottoman domination came on 3rd of March, 1878 after the Russo-Turkish War, but recognition of its independence was a long process.

For 30 years, from the liberation in 1878 until the proclamation of independence, Bulgaria was still technically under the suzerainty of the Sublime Porte and a tributary vassal state to the Ottoman Empire.

The independence day is marked with a solemn ceremony, which as part of the tradition is held on the night of 22nd of September in Veliko Tarnovo, which Tsar Ferdinand I and the then Prime Minister Alexander Malinov chose as the site for the proclamation of independence.